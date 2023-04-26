‘All the weed:’ Video shows Atlanta officers find stash of drugs, guns and $36k in cash

Atlanta police have arrested a man who had a backpack stuffed with drugs in his car.

New body camera video shows an officer pulling over Travious Pitts, 28, for having an obscured license plate at 4:45 a.m. on April 21.

When the officer came up to the car, he smelled marijuana. The officer asked Pitts if he had been smoking in the car.

“There’s no weed in here,” Pitts told the officer.

Officers searched the car and found a backpack that was full of marijuana. They also found several guns, one of which had been modified to be fully automatic. There was also $36,000 in cash in the car.

“Oh my goodness, all the weed,” the officer can be heard exclaiming in the video.

Pitts was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off shotgun or machine gun, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects and display of tag.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

