Weed while pregnant: Far more common and concerning than many realize

Claire Alcindor’s fourth pregnancy last year was the hardest. The only way she could keep food down was by smoking marijuana, which also helped with her depression.

She was living in Maryland, in a location where marijuana is legal, but still worried “people would think I’m a bad mom” – or worse. Friends warned Child Protective Services might start investigating her. But it seemed worth the risk, especially given the reported effects of some prescription nausea and depression drugs.

“I needed to eat, I needed to stay alive and survive this pregnancy,” says Alcindor, who now lives in Las Vegas.

As more communities legalize or decriminalize marijuana use across the country, federal regulators and many doctors, however, say pot is not a risk worth taking while pregnant.

"I would say we are really rolling the dice with our kids if we expose them to it," says Dr. Neeraj Gandotra, chief medical officer at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at the Department of Health and Human Services. "We have a preponderance of evidence marijuana does affect brain development."

Studies out this summer in the Journal of the American Medical Association also reported a sharp increase in the number of pregnant women smoking marijuana and an alarming link between cannabis use and preterm births, defined as 37 weeks or earlier. Canadian researchers compared the outcomes of birth by 5,639 mothers who reported cannabis use during pregnancy with 92,873 mothers who said they didn't use it.

The authors concluded marijuana is "likely unsafe" because preterm births were twice as common in marijuana users vs. non-users. (12% vs. 6.1%). That's despite finding a positive effect between marijuana use and lower incidences of preeclampsia – a dangerous condition that includes high blood pressure – and gestational diabetes,

There are a lot more skeptical women to convince, however.

Between 2002 and 2017, pregnant women who used marijuana in the previous month increased from 3.4% to 7% overall and from nearly 6% to just over 12% during the first trimester, according to new federal data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. There are more than 16,000 members of the group "Ganja Mamas" on the What to Expect website.

Dr. Emily Dossett, a psychiatrist and professor at the University of Southern California's medical school, now heads Women's Health and Reproductive Psychiatry for Los Angeles County's Department of Mental Health. She also works at the USC Medical Center, where an increasing percentage of her patients smoke marijuana during pregnancy.

She has had patients who were on medication for depression and anxiety or even prescriptions for epilepsy who stopped taking them for the "more natural choice" of marijuana, despite the lack of knowledge about exactly what's in even medical marijuana.

"We don’t have any evidence it is safe, but many women at this point don't even question it as a potential problem," Dossett says. "It is often coupled is a distrust of the medical system and particularly medications for mental illness."

Doctors are especially worried because THC – tetrahydrocannabinol, the ingredient in marijuana that gets people high – crosses the placenta. That means babies' brains could be being altered, says Dr. Cynthia Rogers, director of the Perinatal Behavioral Health Service at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.