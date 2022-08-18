‘Weedwacker attack.’ Landscaper used gardening tool on man’s face, Florida cops say

A Florida landscaper is accused of engaging in a “weed wacker attack” after using one of the dangerous power tools on another man’s face.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Lehigh Acres, “a 96-square-mile, pre-platted residential community” located 140 miles southeast of Tampa.

The victim, who was injured, told investigators the attack occurred after he and the 30-year-old suspect got into a dispute “over money for residential landscaping services,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The disgruntled landscaper eventually “walked back to his work truck and grabbed a gas-powered weed wacker,” the sheriff’s office reports. “(He) started the weed wacker and chased the victim and struck him in the face causing injuries.”

The landscaper then fled the scene and remained on the run for nearly two weeks, officials said.

He was apprehended Tuesday, Aug. 16, and faces a charge of aggravated battery involving use of a deadly weapon, jail records show. Bond was set at $10,000.

Details of the victim’s injuries were not released.

Investigators say the landscaper “is a convicted felon with prior charges of robbery, arson and child abuse.”

Weed wackers are a type of gardening tool that utilize a spinning string to slice weeds off a ground level.

