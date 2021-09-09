Week 1 predictions as Bills host Steelers
The Steelers get the deal done with T.J. Watt.
The Ravens reportedly fear Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters sustained ACL injuries.
The Packers elected seven captains for the 2021 season, including four first-timers.
Here is everything you need to know about how much NFL officials make to work regular season and playoff football games as well as the Super Bowl.
The first injury report of the Steelers Week 1 brawl with the Bills was released and... let's just hope that things look worse than they are.
Manning shares his flag football coaching plan (genius) and details on his new ESPN2 show that launches Monday with brother Eli.
CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo broke down the games of all five first-round rookie quarterbacks for Touchdown Wire.
Houston Texans coach David Culley revealed some insight as to why the club traded CB Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top running back plays. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Disney announced in August that all employees were required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "with certain limited exceptions."
Jalen Hurts could finish the season as the Eagles single-season record holder in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Here are 9 more bold predictions for Philadelphia in 2021
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had nothing but good things to say about new cornerback Bless Austin, stating: "Wow, he's a hitter."
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He is beginning this season with a hamstring injury. The Chargers’ injury report brought the bad news with Ekeler listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice. Ekeler had 170 touches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season, his first as [more]
The best and worst case scenarios for the 2021 Bears and a bold prediction on Justin Fields' debut as starting quarterback.
The Panthers have released their final unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against the Jets.
Our first injury report of the week ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Browns season opener is here.
Two years ago, the Steelers learned the hard way what happens if veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger makes an early exit due to injury. With Ben now 39, the in-house options not ideal, and Cam Newton available, it’s hard not to wonder whether it would make sense for the Steelers to make a play for Newton. [more]
The NFL is allowing players to wear a wider range of numbers this season, and Tom Brady is not a fan of the new rule.
The Baltimore Ravens announced five roster moves on Wednesday