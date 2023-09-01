Week 2: All of the state of Texas high school football scores
The first day of week two of Texas high school football has concluded.
Which teams secured victories on Thursday night? Crowley defeated Mansfield Legacy 29-3 at CISD Stadium.
Here are other results from around the state provided by the Associated Press.
Thursday football scores
CLASS 6A
¶ Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0
¶ Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7
¶ Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23
¶ Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3
¶ Conroe 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0
¶ Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7
¶ Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24
¶ Fort Bend Travis 42, Richmond Foster 20
¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22
¶ Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3
¶ Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40
¶ Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7
¶ Klein Cain 48, The Woodlands College Park 27
¶ Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6
¶ Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0
¶ Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7
¶ Odessa 22, EP Americas 20
¶ Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9
¶ Pasadena Memorial 71, Fort Bend Kempner 6
¶ Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 14
¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21
¶ Plano 33, Keller Central 7
¶ Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15
¶ Round Rock Westwood 49, Austin 14
¶ SA Northside Holmes 49, SA MacArthur 42
¶ San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0
¶ Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6
¶ Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6
CLASS 5A
¶ Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3
¶ Bastrop 41, Leander 40
¶ CC Moody 20, Bishop 0
¶ Corsicana 34, North Garland 16
¶ Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3
¶ Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35
¶ Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
¶ Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27
¶ Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2
¶ Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 35, Katy Morton Ranch 27
¶ Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3
¶ Mansfield Timberview 54, Arlington Hou 20
¶ Mansfield Timberview 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14
¶ Midlothian 32, Ennis 17
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6
¶ North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 44, Austin LBJ 19
¶ PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20
¶ SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26
¶ Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41
¶ West Mesquite 17, Mesquite Poteet 14
¶ Wylie East 49, Grand Prairie 0
CLASS 4A
¶ Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21
¶ Houston North Forest 51, Houston Chavez 6
¶ Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20
¶ Venus 33, FW South Hills 18
CLASS 3A
¶ Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0
¶ Big Lake Reagan County 57, McCamey 27
¶ Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
¶ Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17
¶ Frankston 49, Huntington 20
¶ Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24
¶ Mathis 36, Taft 14
¶ San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7
CLASS 2A
¶ Beckville 60, Joaquin 28
¶ Booker 34, Claude 8
¶ Bovina 24, Seagraves 18
¶ Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14
¶ Harleton 43, Bogata Rivercrest 38
CLASS 1A
¶ Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13
¶ Gustine 48, Buckholts 0
¶ Happy 46, Follett 42
¶ Loop 105, Midland Holy Cross 60
¶ Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0
¶ Miami 54, Lefors 0
¶ O’Donnell 62, Lenorah Grady 44
¶ Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6
¶ Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23
¶ Silverton 64, Paducah 46
¶ Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14
¶ Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
¶ Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
¶ Austin NYOS 47, Williamson County Home School 36
¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Bruni 0
¶ SA Sunnybrook 50, SA Lutheran 0
OTHER
¶ Alpha Omega 62, Divine Savior Academy 14
¶ Azle Christian School 70, Wildorado 46
¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, Austin TSD 0
¶ Eunice , N.M. 48, Ropesville Ropes 6
¶ FW Benbrook 34, Iowa Park 28, OT
¶ Grayson Christian 52, Arlington St. Paul 35
¶ Joshua Johnson County 72, Waco Christian 23
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 46, Chester 0
¶ Lubbock Home School Titans 55, Amarillo San Jacinto 20
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 24
¶ Sotomayor 45, SA South San Antonio 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com