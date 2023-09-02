Week 3: St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Wayne
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School plays Wayne High School Friday night
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School plays Wayne High School Friday night
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Kevin Costner takes the stand against Christine Costner during divorce hearing where his "Yellowstone" departure was a big topic as he discussed his finances.
Jobs in the residential construction sector rose in August, increasing by 2,400 jobs from the month before.
The rise of unemployment in August came from more Americans entering the labor market. What this means for the US economy in the months ahead remains a bit of an open question, but suggests we could see a better balance between labor supply and demand coming into focus.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
Disney pulled its owned channels off of Charter Spectrum late Thursday as the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.
The August jobs report added to a week of economic data that showed the US labor market might be starting to soften.
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.
Physical challenges, social experiments and fashion-design follies all made for a big night of reality competition TV.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.
The first trailer for the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie was pretty nifty, but suspiciously light on the game franchise’s renowned murderous animatronics. That issue has been rectified with the latest trailer, as it’s filled with appearances from Foxy, Bonnie, Chica and of course, Freddy himself. The homicidal puppets are doing what they do best, murdering people.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ was a surprise hit when it launched last summer, breathing new life into the old-school 2D beat-em-up formula. Now there’s some new paid DLC to entice players back into the sewers. The ‘Dimension Shellshock’ update was released today and brings new characters and a new game mode.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London telehealth startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by the likes of the founders of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.