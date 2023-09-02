Week 3: St. Vincent-St. Mary vs Wayne

Engadget

The first trailer for the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie was pretty nifty, but suspiciously light on the game franchise’s renowned murderous animatronics. That issue has been rectified with the latest trailer, as it’s filled with appearances from Foxy, Bonnie, Chica and of course, Freddy himself. The homicidal puppets are doing what they do best, murdering people.