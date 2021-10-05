Week 4 of the NFLs Power Rankings
Sports Pulse: The Chargers are rising while the Steelers are falling behind
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
Miami is getting a late-round pick back for the wideout.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now defeated all 32 NFL teams, and he recently revealed which franchise he enjoys beating the most.
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
Taunting penalties have caused controversy throughout this NFL season, and perhaps the most controversial happened on Monday Night Football, when Raiders tight end Darren Waller got a 15-yard penalty because he spiked a ball after a catch along the Chargers’ sideline. Waller did not appear to be attempting to taunt the Chargers at all, merely [more]
Perhaps to give Browns defenders a different look in practice with a small chance to break onto the roster, Cleveland added a big receiver to the practice squad:
Is Ben Roethlisberger calling for his team to rally the troops or fold up the tents?
Matthew Stafford acknowledged that he didn't play well on Sunday, but he blames himself for that, not the Cardinals defense.
Of all the things that could have held up Monday night's game, weather was a long shot.
The injury news for the #49ers was better than it could've been. Kyle Shanahan had updates on Trent Williams, George Kittle and others.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
Pittsburgh put in a waiver claim for Khalil Davis.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater explains why he tried to find Tom Brady before the Buccaneers departed Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.
Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa was not happy about being hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders lose three cornerbacks due to injury in Week 4
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
Stephen Jones says Neal could come off the COVID list in time for Week 5, plus defensive rookies are stepping up big time in Big D. | From @ToddBrock24f7
