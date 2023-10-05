Week 8 Prep Football Preview Capsules

Oct. 5—Midland Valley (6-0, 0-0 Region 4-AAAA) at Airport (5-2, 1-0 Region 4-AAAA)

Last time they played

Midland Valley defeated Airport 38-19 on Oct. 7, 2022.

Keys to the game

Region 4-AAAA play begins for seventh-ranked Midland Valley, which had a bye last week following a 77-0 win over Swansea. The Mustangs have had plenty of time to refresh and recharge for what they hope is a long several more weeks of football. They're facing an Airport team that came from behind to beat Aiken last week, 14-12, to begin region play with a win that puts the Eagles in good position to earn a playoff spot. Midland Valley has its eyes on far more than that, and that road begins with this game. The Mustangs have bludgeoned teams with their run game, led by running backs Traevon Dunbar (1,273 yards, 14 touchdowns) and Preston McNair (575 yards, seven touchdowns) behind a nasty offensive line. Quarterback Preston Butler (62% completion) continues to grow as a passer, and the defense has had a knack in recent weeks for getting their hands on the ball and turning it into points. If there's any rust from a week off, now's the time to shake it off.

Pelion (2-4, 0-1 Region 3-AA) at Fox Creek (1-4, 0-1 Region 3-AA)

Last time they played

Fox Creek defeated Pelion 28-21 on Oct. 7, 2022.

Keys to the game

Fox Creek is in need of a bounce-back after a rude introduction to Region 3-AA play by Silver Bluff in last week's 37-0 loss, and up next is a Pelion team that is in similar need of a restart. A win in this game last year locked up a playoff spot for Fox Creek, and with five of the region's six teams advancing it's again looking like the loser of this one may be the odd man out. Fox Creek couldn't get much going at all against a vicious Silver Bluff defensive front, while Pelion had little hope of slowing down Saluda's powerful run game in a 42-13 loss. Pelion has been outscored 137-29 during its current three-game losing streak, so a quick start by Fox Creek could again put the Panthers in a hole they can't overcome.

Batesburg-Leesville (2-4, 0-1 Region 3-AA) at Silver Bluff (5-1, 1-0 Region 3-AA)

Last time they played

Silver Bluff defeated Batesburg-Leesville 29-14 on Oct. 7, 2022.

Keys to the game

The key for Silver Bluff is to treat this game like the traditional rivalry it's been, and to not look at Batesburg-Leesville as a 2-4 team. The Panthers had a rough outing in last week's 44-14 loss to Strom Thurmond, but the Bulldogs still look at them as a dangerous opponent. Fourth-ranked Silver Bluff will look to execute better offensively this week and cut down on some of the mistakes that can cost the Bulldogs in the long run. The defense has been a strong point, particularly with the players in the secondary improving as they've gotten more in-game reps. The defensive backs played with aggression to match the guys up front, which makes this group even harder to score against. Add in the special teams, which produced two punt return touchdowns in last week's win over Fox Creek, and Silver Bluff is building toward becoming the team the Bulldogs know is a championship contender. To get there, they need to continue taking care of business.

Saluda (5-1, 1-0 Region 3-AA) at Strom Thurmond (4-2, 1-0 Region 3-AA)

Last time they played

Saluda defeated Strom Thurmond 28-0 on Nov. 18, 2022, in the third round of the Class AA playoffs.

Keys to the game

Speaking of traditional rivals, there aren't many in the state quite like Strom Thurmond and Saluda. The teams met twice last season, with Strom Thurmond beating then-No. 1 Saluda in the regular season before Saluda struck back by eliminating the Rebels in the third round of the Class AA playoffs. In that game, the Rebels didn't follow the formula of focus, effort and discipline that led to a 10-game win streak. If that sounds familiar, it's because that formula also didn't materialize in a frustrating loss to North Augusta two weeks ago. The 10th-ranked Rebels bounced back, though, to begin Region 3-AA play with a 44-14 win over Batesburg-Leesville, during which the offense was efficient (Quan Edmond went 11-for-14 for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and the run game averaged 6.9 yards per carry). The Panthers did rush for 230 yards on 45 carries, so the Rebels will have to be ready to slow down a ninth-ranked Saluda run game that put four different Tigers into the end zone in last week's win over Pelion.

Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-5, 1-1 Region 4-A) at Blackville-Hilda (6-1, 3-0 Region 4-A)

Last time they played

Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Blackville-Hilda 21-6 on Oct. 7, 2022.

Keys to the game

Keeping the foot on the gas pedal is critical for sixth-ranked Blackville-Hilda, which sits alone atop Region 4-A after last week's come-from-behind victory over previously-unbeaten Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. Another huge matchup awaits next week against No. 10 Calhoun County, but the Fighting Hawks can't get caught looking ahead — especially considering Ridge Spring-Monetta has had the upper hand in this series in recent years. Blackville-Hilda had another huge night running the football in last week's win, with Jaquel Holman (287 yards, two touchdowns) leading a rushing attack that generated nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns against a defense that had allowed 36 total points in its previous five games. The Fighting Hawks' defense also slowed down a high-scoring offense, and they took advantage of H-K-T's turnovers. RS-M was torched last week by Denmark-Olar quarterback Treveon Hinton, who accounted for nearly 400 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in a 64-18 win. The Trojans can't afford to let Blackville-Hilda's playmakers repeatedly run free, and they'll need to find some success against a tough defense in order to keep the Fighting Hawks' offense off the field.

Williston-Elko (0-6, 0-3 Region 4-A) at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-1, 2-1 Region 4-A)

Last time they played

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeated Williston-Elko 42-21 on Oct. 7, 2022.

Keys to the game

Williston-Elko struggled with Wagener-Salley's physicality in last week's 52-6 loss, and up next is a ninth-ranked Hunter-Kinard-Tyler team that's stinging after suffering its first loss of the season last week against Blackville-Hilda. The Blue Devils are allowing an average of 44.5 points per game so far this season, and they're going to have to do a better job of getting to the ball carrier and wrapping up against a Hunter-Kinard-Tyler offense loaded with playmakers who can break away in a hurry. One of the things that hurt the Trojans in last week's loss was ball security, as lost fumbles in Blackville-Hilda territory cost them. The Fighting Hawks also scored 33 points against a defense that had only allowed 36 all season, which could be a good sign for a Williston-Elko offense that hasn't quite put everything together yet this season.