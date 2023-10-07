Week 8: Urbana vs Bellefontaine
Urbana High School played Bellefontaine High School at Friday night's game
Urbana High School played Bellefontaine High School at Friday night's game
The deals are reportedly worth 10 times the league's previous deal with CBS.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
The former Cy Young winner went under the knife Friday.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
A contestant on the reality show says the crew did not intervene when she was allegedly assaulted.
Society often praises people who like to get up early, while night owls are often portrayed as slackers. But is it healthier to be a morning person?
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
It's super soft and cozy.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
Snap up an Echo Dot for over 50% off, a set of pillows for $70 off and a whole lot more.