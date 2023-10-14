Week 9: Troy vs Fairborn
Troy High School plays Fairborn High School on Friday night.
The Buffaloes led 29-0 at halftime.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
Flag football would be a 5-on-5 event played on a 50-yard field with no offensive or defensive linemen.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
Self-described "late bloomers" are speaking on their trials and triumphs when it comes to dating for the first time. The post Creators that identify as late bloomers are speaking out about their experiences, search for romantic attachment appeared first on In The Know.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
At more than 16 feet wide, this'll make your place THE place to be.
Nintendo has confirmed the new voice actor of Mario and Luigi for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
Harden is with the 76ers after a summer where he expected to be traded.
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment.
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Nvidia's Jensen Huang plays to win or die — and always has.
Never at a loss for words but at a loss for sound, Trump's audio difficulties provide irresistible fodder for late-night hosts.
The Braves were outplayed by the Phillies in the NLDS, but 104 wins and six straight division titles suggest they'll be back here next year.