This Week in the 904: Both sides discuss implications of newly-filed ‘What is a Woman Act’

The Florida State Legislative Session is underway and with the many bills filed are some highly controversial ones.

One of those controversial bills is the “What is a Woman Act.” Action News Jax discussed it from both sides on our Sunday public affair show, “This Week in the 904.”

Rep. Dean Black filed a new rather polarizing bill called the “What is a Woman Act.” The bill would define a “man” and “woman” based on biology at birth. It also requires people to update the sex listed on their driver’s licenses based on those definitions, and it changes the state anti-discrimination law to remove the word “gender” and replace it with “sex.”

“Anyone who’s watched the news over the last few years has seen it takes up an awful lot defining what a man is and what a woman is and people claiming to be able to be either sex based on their personal opinion. I believe that your sex is based on biology, not ideology, and we need to clarify that,” explained Black.

LGBTQ advocates say the bill targets transgender people. Action News Jax’s John Bachman spoke with Paige Mahogany Parks, founder of the Transgender Awareness Project, about the bill.

“It’s going to be like living in hell … Florida is like living in hell for the non-binary, trans, gay and lesbian communities,” Parks said.

