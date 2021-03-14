Week Ahead In Biotech (March 14-20): Update On Fibrogen-AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug, Earnings and Presentations

Shanthi Rexaline
·6 min read

Biotech stocks snapped back from their weekly losses and ended higher for the week ended March 12, with the broader market recovery partly aiding the reversal.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) was the biggest gainer of the week after it disclosed Phase 2 biomarker data that showed positive efficacy for EB613, its investigational drug being evaluated in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

The week also witnessed a slew of updates from companies developing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) received the regulatory nod for its new drug application for Tivozanib, for difficult-to-treat kidney cancer that has spread from where it was originally formed. This culminates an eight-year-long wait from the initial filing date.

IPO news flow returned, with Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RXDX), a biopharma focusing on therapies for inflammatory bowel disease, and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: LBPH), a neurological diseases company, debuting on Wall Street.

The two companies together raised a combined $270 million in gross proceeds from the initial public offerings.

Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week:

Conferences

The 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders: March 9-14
33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference: March 15-17
Muscular Dystrophy Association, or MDS, Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference: March 15-18
Morgan Stanley Virtual Innovation in Pharma Week: March 15-19
Morgan Stanley Healthcare Corporate Access Days: March 16
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual): March 16-18
The Society of Gynecologic Oncology, or SGO, 2021 Annual Meeting: March 19-25
The Endocrine Society's ENDO 2021: March 20-23

PDUFA Dates

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) and AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) roxadustat PDUFA date of March 20 (Saturday) is likely to be extended, as the FDA has decided to hold an advisory committee meeting before deciding on the new drug application. FibroGen, the sponsor of the application, is seeking approval for the drug to treat anemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

Clinical Trial Readouts/Presentations MDA Conference Presentations

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT): Phase 1 data for SRP-9001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and new long-term functional data from a Phase 1/2 study of gene therapy candidate SRP-9003 that is being developed for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB): one-year efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 ascending dose study of single intravenous infusion of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Thursday, 4 p.m.)

SGO Meeting Presentations

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV): updated data from the Phase 1b trial evaluating AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (Friday, 3:35 p.m.); additionally, new information is to be presented on the Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored trial of AVB-500 in combination with durvalumab in patients with platinum resistant, recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX): Additional data from the Phase 2 study of DKN-01 and Paclitaxel chemotherapy medication in endometrial cancer

ENDO Meeting Presentations

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO): Early results from a Phase 2b study of encaleret on mineral physiology in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, a rare form of hypoparathyroidism

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM): data from the Phase 2 study of setmelanotide in obesity patients and Phase 3 study data for the same investigational therapy in treating obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome or Alstrom syndrome

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB): data from the Phase 1 and 2 program of tildacerfont for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia

Strongbridge Biopharma plc. (NASDAQ: SBBP): Interim safety and efficacy results, including new data analyses, from the Phase 3 LOGICS study that is evaluating COR-003 in endogenous Cushing's syndrome

View more earnings on IBB

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates

Standalone Releases

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will present an update on the TRAILBLAZER clinical trial program as well as an update on the Phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial at a webcast on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The Phase 2 trial is evaluating Lilly's investigational drug donanemab for Alzheimer's disease.

Secondary analyses of data from the Phase 2 study presented over the weekend at the 15th Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson Diseases showed donanemab consistently slowed cognitive and functional decline. Prespecified exploratory analyses showed donanemab slowed the accumulation of tau across key brain regions in patients affected by Alzheimer's disease.

In Alzheimer's patients, tau protein molecules found in neurons of the brain bind with each other to form tangles inside the neurons, disrupting synaptic communication between neurons.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is scheduled to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a webcast on Monday to discuss the initial clinical data findings from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Earnings

Monday

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open)
Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (before the market open)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) (after the close)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) (after the close)

Tuesday

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close)
Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) (after the close)
Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (after the close)
Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the close)
Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) (after the close)
OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) (after the close)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close)
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close)
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) (after the close)

Wednesday

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close)

Thursday

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (before the market open)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) (before the market open)
Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) (before the market open)
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) (before the market open)
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) (before the market open)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)
Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) (after the close)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) (after the close)
Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) (after the close)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close)

IPOs

Bethesda, Maryland-based Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is proposing to offer 3.64 million shares of its common stock in an initial public offering, with the issue expected to be priced between $10 and $12.

The clinical-stage biopharma that is focused on developing therapeutics for lysosomal storage disorders has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GANX."

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX)

Related Link: Why 2 Acadia Pharma Analysts Are Bracing For FDA Rejection Of Nuplazid In Dementia

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 ARKK Stocks With Technical Support And Upside Potential

    The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) had another rough morning on Friday as its brutal month continues. Shares of the popular tech ETF are now down 18.9% in the past month, but Bank of America technical analyst Stephen Suttmeier said Friday that the technical picture for ARKK and several of its top holdings is more bullish than it may seem at first glance. ARKK Technical Picture: On Friday, Suttmeier said the ARKK ETF still has rising 26-week and 40-week moving averages, a bullish indicator. “ARKK is holding these MAs as support in the $118.85 to $104.74 range so far with a bounce into the key retracements for the mid-February to early March decline in the $126.67 (38.2%), $132.98 (50%) and $139.28 (61.8%),” Suttmeier said. Related Link: Why Doug Kass Says ARK Invest Unwind A 'Bona Fide Market Risk Now' Trading Ideas: Suttmeier said ARKK’s overall technical picture is bullish, but several of its top holdings are set up well from a technical perspective as well. He said Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) endured a 50% correction from mid-January to March. So far, technical support in the $132 to $115 range has held, suggesting the rally could resume in the near future. Suttmeier said EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is also testing key technical support in the $124 to $111 range. A breakout to the upside could push the stock to between $171 and $200, he said. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) appeared to have formed a bearish double top pattern in January and February. However, Suttmeier said Friday that the stock’s recent rally back above $80.50 suggests the double top failed, a bullish indicator. Suttmeier said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) also held a critical support level at around the $600 level. He said the bounce suggests Tesla could rally at least to its next resistance level between $780 and $804. Suttmeier said the charts of ARKK holdings Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) also suggest a technical bounce could be just around the corner. Benzinga’s Take: Suttmeier’s bullish technical analysis of these seven stocks suggests short-term upside. However, Bank of America also has Buy ratings on six of the seven stocks mentioned as well, suggesting potential for more than just short-term trades. The lone exception is Neutral-rated Tesla. Photo by MayoFi on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga8 Reopening Stocks Under Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • A North Carolina elementary school displayed hashtags like #SlaveryForLife for a 4th-grade Civil War assignment

    Waxhaw Elementary School asked students to write tweets as various Civil War figures, then displayed them on a billboard and posted them on Facebook.

  • Winter storm pounds Denver, thousands of flights canceled as Colorado get feet of snow; Texas blasted by tornadoes, baseball-sized hail

    Parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah were being blasted with up to four feet of snow while Texas was in recovery mode from tornadoes and hail.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he’s adrift.

    Even allies say the president is lacking an apparatus and direction as he sorts out just what he wants to do in his post-presidency.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • Cuomo: Pressure mounts as senators tell New York governor to quit

    Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women, allegations he denies.

  • Inside Woody Allen’s Close Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyOver the past several weeks, audiences have been watching—and endlessly debating—Allen v. Farrow, the eye-opening HBO docuseries examining Dylan Farrow’s allegation that on Aug. 4, 1992, her adoptive father, Woody Allen, took a 7-year-old Dylan up to the attic of their Connecticut country home and molested her.The film, whose fourth and final chapter airs Sunday, March 14, provides testimony from numerous members of the Farrow-Previn clan, including Dylan, her brother Ronan, and their mother Mia; eyewitness accounts from family friends, neighbors, and hired help; interviews with state and city officials in New York and Connecticut; never-before-heard recordings of phone calls between Woody and Mia; and unearthed documents from the New York and Connecticut investigations into Dylan’s welfare. (Allen and Soon-Yi, who declined to participate in the series, released a written statement through Allen’s sister calling it “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods” and the abuse claim “categorically false.”)Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the filmmaking team behind Allen v. Farrow, feel that the Annie Hall filmmaker, whose behavior toward Dylan was deemed “grossly inappropriate” by a judge in the child-custody trial he lost, shouldn’t merely hide behind a prepared statement. “If you had nothing to hide, and you were really being falsely maligned, wouldn’t you want to speak to journalists?” Ziering told The Daily Beast. “What are you afraid of?”‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Call Out Woody Allen: ‘What Are You Afraid Of?’ One thing Woody Allen is not afraid of is defending powerful men who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. He’s served as one of Roman Polanski’s most vocal defenders, saying the fugitive filmmaker is “a nice person” who’s “paid his dues” for raping a 13-year-old girl and then fleeing the country, and in the immediate wake of the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, accused the movie mogul’s victims of conducting “a witch hunt” against him, before walking it back.And then there’s his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.It’s not clear when Allen and Epstein first crossed paths, though the two were longtime friends and neighbors on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for years. The director and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, have been photographed a few times leaving the financier’s townhouse—including in September 2013, five years after Epstein pleaded guilty to child prostitution charges, when a Page Six headline declared: “Woody Allen pals around with child-sex creep.”Epstein “was hugging him and talking close to his ear,” and “had his arm on Woody’s shoulder,” one witness told the tabloid, adding that the pals appeared to enjoy a stroll down Madison Avenue before arriving at Epstein’s seven-story mansion.Diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen joined this walk, along with his friend, filmmaker Håkon Gundersen, who told the Norwegian newspaper DN last October: “I heard that Epstein knew Woody Allen and several other famous film producers. With my background, I thought it was very interesting.”When Allen arrived, Epstein allegedly told Gundersen, “Here you will meet someone else who is also very interested in film.” Gundersen said they all visited Central Park for about two hours that day before heading back to Epstein’s home. (Woody Allen and Soon-Yi did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.)Woody Allen spotted chumming up with convicted child-sex creep Jeffrey Epstein http://t.co/ziZl1wkhaP— Page Six (@PageSix) September 24, 2013 Around the same time, Epstein hosted another dinner at his New York home, where he introduced Allen to a connection at MIT. Joi Ito, former director of the MIT Media Lab, “met other influential individuals at meetings with Epstein, including Woody Allen, a senior executive at the Hyatt Corporation, and a former prime minister of Israel,” according to a report commissioned by the school on its ties to Epstein.MIT staff even raised the possibility that Epstein would bring Allen to campus during his October 2013 visit. “Ito expressed concern that inviting Epstein and Woody Allen to campus could create a public relations headache for MIT,” the report states. Apparently citing the Page Six story, Ito tried to dissuade Epstein from bringing Allen. “Since you two were just in the news recently, I wonder if that might be bad,” Ito emailed the financier.REVEALED: We Found Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret CharityYet Allen apparently had no qualms about consorting with a convicted sex offender who served jail time in 2008 and 2009 for soliciting an underage girl, and appeared to stay close to him until his death. In New York, Epstein was registered as a Level 3 offender, meaning he was a threat to public safety and at high risk for committing similar crimes again.The duo also reportedly had another mutual friend: Allen’s former teenage mistress, model Christina Engelhardt, who was 16 when she began dating the director in 1976. Their secret relationship lasted eight years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Engelhardt tells The Daily Beast that she worked as a personal assistant for Epstein in the early 1980s, back when he was “only a millionaire” and “wasn’t there yet” when it came to sex-trafficking underage girls. She says she told Epstein that she’d dated Allen, but that the two New Yorkers weren’t friendly yet. Christina Engelhardt Amy Graves/Getty “Nothing surprises me with either one of those men,” Engelhardt offers. “I still am shocked that these very talented people choose these sadistic paths that bring them down. There’s nothing good about it.”Working for Epstein eventually became toxic, and Engelhardt decided to flee to Italy to serve as an assistant (and muse) to director Federico Fellini, whom she says was a lovely man. As for her time with Allen and Epstein, Engelhardt says, “I escaped one monster and ran away from the other.”“Woody is a bad guy,” she adds. “And the documentary really helped open my eyes to just how bad.”In December 2010, Allen attended a lavish dinner at Epstein’s residence toasting Britain’s Prince Andrew, who faces abuse accusations himself from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein’s. Other celebrity guests at the soiree included TV journalists Katie Couric, Charlie Rose, and George Stephanopoulos, publicist Peggy Siegal, and comedian Chelsea Handler.Back then, Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay reported that “Andrew was in [a] jolly mood... ­especially when other guests, including Hollywood star Woody Allen, asked him for an invite to” the upcoming nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton.Handler recently spoke up about the event, which she described as “weird,” claiming she tagged along with Couric and was seated next to Allen and Soon-Yi. “When we got there I was like, what is this gathering?” Handler recently said on Rob Lowe’s podcast. “We had dinner and it was so awkward and so weird. I was like, what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon-Yi met and that was when I left.”“I really was curious!” Handler added. “I had forgotten for a moment… but as it came out of my mouth, I knew that it was too late.” Allen, however, was apparently amused. “And he loved it, and Soon-Yi, I don’t think she heard it…”Epstein reportedly decorated his New York home with photos of himself and famous friends, including Allen, former President Clinton, and Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Following Epstein’s suicide whilst awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking minors, New York Times scribe James B. Stewart detailed visiting Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in August 2018, and spotting the snapshots with Allen and Clinton. “Displaying photos of celebrities who had been caught up in sex scandals of their own also struck me as odd,” Stewart wrote, adding that Epstein called him a week later and invited him to a Saturday dinner with Allen. The reporter declined.“The overriding impression I took away from our roughly 90-minute conversation was that Mr. Epstein knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it,” Stewart continued. “He also claimed to know a great deal about these people, some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use.” Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and Michael Bolton Davidoff Studios Photography Allen wasn't Epstein's only Hollywood connection. The financier was friendly with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly tried to attack a woman in Epstein’s orbit. His rolodex included a host of other celebrities including media investor Ron Burkle and actors like Kevin Spacey, Alec Baldwin, Elizabeth Hurley, and Minnie Driver.As The Daily Beast previously reported, Epstein and Allen also had mutual friends in Paris. Former French politician Jack Lang—who’s publicly defended Allen amid Dylan’s child sexual abuse allegations—claimed he met Epstein in 2012 at a party hosted by Princess Camilla of Bourbon Two Sicilies. The socialite threw the party in Allen’s honor.One victim of Epstein even mentioned meeting Allen in a lawsuit she filed against the financier’s estate. The woman, referred to as Priscilla Doe, says she was a 20-year-old dancer in New York when Epstein began abusing her in 2006 until 2012—including when he was on “work release” at the Palm Beach County lockup.“On one occasion, Jeffrey Epstein forced [Priscilla Doe] to serve hors d’oeuvres at Epstein’s private party with Woody Allen,” Doe’s lawsuit states. “This server’s role was forced upon [her] in order to demean her, frighten her, and impress upon her the need for her to conceal the commercial sex trafficking enterprise he was running.”Asked about Doe’s complaint, her lawyer Brad Edwards said, “Woody was a very close friend of Epstein’s. They hung out quite frequently. I cannot comment beyond that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.