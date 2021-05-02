The Week Ahead – Central Banks, Economic Data, and COVID-19 in Focus

Bob Mason
·4 min read

On the Macro

It’s a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar, with 57 stats in focus in the week ending 7th May. In the week prior, 61 stats had been in focus.

For the Dollar:

In the 1st half of the week, private sector PMIs and ADP nonfarm employment change figures are in focus.

Expect the market’s favored ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and ADP figures to be key.

The focus will then shift to the weekly jobless claim figures on Thursday ahead of the NFP numbers on Friday.

Expect nonfarm payroll figures and the unemployment rate to be the main area of focus late in the week.

On the monetary policy front, FED Chair Powell is scheduled to speak early in the week. The markets will be looking for any break from the script.

In the week, the Dollar ended the week up by 0.46% to 91.280.

For the EUR:

It’s also a busy the week on the economic data front.

Monday through Wednesday, private sector PMIs for Italy and Spain and German retail sales figures are in focus.

While retail sales are key, expect Italy and the Eurozone’s private sector PMIs to be key.

Late in the week, the German economy is back in focus.

German factory orders, industrial production, and trade data are due out. Following some disappointing GDP numbers last week, we can expect EUR sensitivity to the stats.

On the monetary policy front, ECB President Lagarde is due to speak at the end of the week…

The EUR ended the week down by 0.64% to $1.2020.

For the Pound:

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead on the economic calendar.

Finalized private sector PMIs will be in focus in a shortened week.

Expect any revisions to the services PMI to be key.

The main event of the week, however, is the BoE’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.

While the BoE is expected to stand pat, any dissent and hawkish talk give the Pound a boost.

The Pound ended the week down by 0.39% to $1.3822.

For the Loonie:

It’s a quiet week ahead on the economic calendar.

On Tuesday, trade data for March will influence ahead of April employment and Ivey PMI figures on Friday.

Expect the employment figures to be the key driver at the end of the week.

The Loonie ended the week up 1.51% to C$1.2288 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead.

Key stats include manufacturing data at the start of the week and trade data on Tuesday.

Building approvals are also due out on Wednesday but will likely have a muted impact on the Aussie Dollar.

While we can expect the trade data to have the greatest impact, the RBA monetary policy decision is the main event of the week on Tuesday.

Any hawkish chatter and expect the Aussie Dollar to eye a return to $0.80 levels.

The Aussie Dollar ended the week down by 0.30% to $0.7716.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead.

On Wednesday, employment figures for the 1st quarter are due out ahead of building consent numbers on Thursday.

Expect the employment change figures to be key in the week. The markets will be looking from a pickup in hiring to support a sustainable economic recovery.

The Kiwi Dollar ended the week down by 0.51% to $0.7162.

For the Japanese Yen:

It is a quiet week ahead, with the Japan markets closed Monday through Wednesday.

Economic data is limited to finalized private sector PMIs for April. Barring any marked revision from prelim figures, however, we don’t expect too much impact on the Yen.

The Japanese Yen rose by 0.85 to ¥107.88 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of China

It’s a busy week ahead.

Through the 1st half of the week, the market’s preferred Caixin survey PMI numbers are due out. Expect the manufacturing PMI for April to have the greatest impact on Tuesday.

At the end of the week, April trade figures will also be in focus.

A continued surge in both imports and exports would support riskier assets.

The Chinese Yuan ended the week up by 0.33% to CNY6.4749 against the U.S Dollar.

Geo-Politics

U.S and China and U.S and Russia relations remain the main areas of focus in the week ahead.

The markets will also need to monitor any chatter from Iran, however.

Corporate Earnings

While a number of the big names have released earnings results, a large number are still scheduled to release results in the week ahead.

From the U.S, big names include CVS Health Corp (Tues), ICHOR Holdings (Tues), and FOX Corp (Wed).

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • German Finance Chief Sees Global Corporate-Tax Deal by Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said a global deal on minimum corporate taxes is possible within months, citing signals of support by President Joe Biden’s administration.“I’m convinced we’ll finish up a global minimum tax on corporate profits this summer,” Scholz, the Social Democratic Party’s candidate for chancellor in Germany’s September election, told Funke Media Group in an interview. “The American administration is on board with it now.”The Biden administration has proposed that the U.S. apply a 21% global minimum rate, leading to speculation that it would push for a high rate in international talks under way at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. However, some European Union countries have voiced concern.Biden’s proposal is part of an infrastructure and tax plan he unveiled on March 31. In a speech to Congress on Wednesday, Biden pledged to “reform corporate taxes so they pay their fair share.”A Treasury summary published in April cites the goal of ending an international “race to the bottom” on corporate tax. Biden’s plan would spur “other large economies to join the United States in taking the first step to adopt strong minimum taxes on corporations and leveling the playing field between the taxation of domestic and foreign corporations,” according to the Treasury. Scholz called for Germany to extend a government-backed wage support program though the end of the year to help mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic’s fallout. Germany will return to fulfilling European financial stability criteria toward the end of the decade without requiring tough austerity measures, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US approves high-dose opioid reversal nasal spray from Hikma

    U.S. regulators on Friday approved the first high-dose nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses. The Food and Drug Administration approved Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ Kloxxado, a spray containing 8 milligrams of naloxone — double the highest dose currently available. Experts and patient advocates say the more potent medicine is needed because low-dose naloxone sprays and injections sometimes must be given multiple times to keep someone alive until medical help arrives.

  • Roaring tanker fire kills 7, injures 14 in Afghan capital

    A searing blaze that roared through dozens of fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed seven people and injured 14 others, the Interior Ministry said Sunday. It came on the same day the U.S. and NATO officially began the final phase of a withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20-year military engagement. All 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and about 7,000 NATO allied forces will be out of Afghanistan at the latest by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States that first brought them into the country.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • ‘She has touched and shaken the world’: Ma’ Khia Bryant is given posthumous diploma at funeral

    Teenager shot four times by officer on same day Derek Chauvin convicted over George Floyd killing

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Cue the Spider-Man meme: Jets draft two players named Michael Carter

    The Jets selected two players named Michael Carter in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • SpaceX told to suspend work on NASA's moon-lander project until a challenge by Jeff Bezos' rival space company is resolved

    Blue Origin and Dynetics filed a complaint with the Government Accountability Office protesting NASA's "unfair" decision to award the moon-lander contract to SpaceX.

  • On NFL draft's second day, many teams pass on selecting quarterbacks

    Quarterbacks were not as popular on the second day of the NFL draft in Cleveland, but then neither was Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris.

  • Amid Rodgers drama, Packers boost depth at positions of need

    The Green Bay Packers believe they found ideal candidates to fill their biggest positional needs and upgraded a star-studded roster as they attempt to make a Super Bowl run. “I can’t even take my brain to that spot right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday. Rodgers’ reported desire to leave the Packers overshadowed any draft moves the team made over the past three days, even as team officials maintained confidence they’d have him back this fall.

  • First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday. Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents. "He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday.

  • Cities and states across the US are promising gift cards and event access to people with COVID-19 vaccines

    State and local officials are trying to boost the number of people registering for COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to reach herd immunity.

  • Warren Buffett faces showdown with ordinary savers over refusal to act on climate crisis

    Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, refuses to publish information on his company’s climate impact and the risks it faces as temperatures rise; now shareholders are taking a stand. By Ben Chapman

  • Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

    Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.

  • Carolina Panthers’ undrafted free agent signing tacker: Add Grambling OL David Moore

    Keep up with which players the Panthers have signed after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • US wages and benefits jump as economy reopens

    Wages and benefits grew quickly for U.S. workers in the first three months of the year, a sign that businesses are starting to offer higher pay to fill newly-opened jobs. U.S. workers’ total compensation rose 0.9% in the January-March quarter, the largest gain in more than 13 years, the Labor Department said Friday. The solid rise comes after weaker increases during the pandemic, when the unemployment rate initially shot to nearly 15% before declining steadily to 6% in March.

  • UNC’s Dyami Brown picked by Washington in the NFL Draft

    Charlotte native selected in the third round

  • NC research universities are helping to drive the Triangle’s tech surge

    NC State and others partner with tech companies