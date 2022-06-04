The Week Ahead – Central Banks and US Inflation in Focus

Bob Mason
·3 min read

On the Macro

It is a quiet week ahead on the economic calendar, with stats 39 due out through the week ending June 10. In the week prior, 77 stats were in focus.

For the Dollar:

While it is a quiet week ahead, it is an important one.

On Thursday, jobless claims will draw interest ahead of inflation figures on Friday.

With plenty of market sensitivity to inflation and Fed monetary policy, Friday’s numbers will be key.

In the week ending June 3, 2022, the Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.46% to end the week at 102.140. In the week prior, the Index slid by 1.44% to 101.668.

For the EUR:

German factory orders and industrial production figures will draw market interest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The markets will also look for any revisions to Eurozone GDP numbers on Wednesday ahead of the ECB interest rate decision on Thursday.

With the markets expecting the ECB to leave rates unchanged, the focus will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde and the press conference.

For the week, the EUR fell by 0.15% to $1.0719. In the previous week, the EUR rallied by 1.62% to $1.0735.

For the Pound:

BRC Retail Sales Monitor numbers for May are due out on Tuesday along with finalized private sector PMIs. Any revisions to the services PMI will have the greatest impact on the Pound.

Other stats include house price data and construction PMI numbers that should have a muted impact on the Pound.

In the week, the Pound slid by 1.13% to end the week at $1.2488. The Pound rose by 1.21% to $1.2631 in the week prior.

For the Loonie:

Trade data and the Ivey PMI will be in focus on Tuesday. Expect the trade data to draw the most interest.

On Friday, employment figures for May will be the key stats of the week, however.

In the week ending June 3, the Loonie rose by 1.02 to C$1.2594 against the greenback. The Loonie rose by 0.90% to C$1.27240in the week prior.

From the Asia Pacific

For the Aussie Dollar:

It’s a particularly quiet week ahead on the economic data front, with stats limited to business confidence figures.

The NAB Business Confidence numbers for May are due out on Wednesday.

The main event, however, will be the RBA’s June monetary policy decision on Tuesday. The markets are expecting a 25-basis point hike. Anything more and a hawkish rate statement would support an Aussie Dollar breakout.

In the week, the Aussie Dollar rose by 0.63% to $0.7207. In the week prior, the Aussie Dollar increased by 1.73% to $0.7162.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

It’s also a quiet week ahead, with electronic card retail sales the only stat to consider. The markets will need to wait until Friday for the May figures, leaving the Kiwi Dollar in the hands of market risk sentiment early in the week.

The Kiwi Dollar slipped by 0.34% to end the week at $0.6510. In the previous week, the Kiwi Dollar rallied by 2.16% to $0.6532.

For the Japanese Yen:

On Tuesday, household spending will draw interest ahead of first quarter GDP numbers due out on Wednesday.

The numbers are unlikely to have a material impact on the Yen, however, with monetary policy divergence Yen negative.

The Japanese Yen slid by 2.96% to end the week at ¥130.88 against the dollar. In the week prior, the Yen ended the week up 0.59% to ¥127.12.

Out of China

Trade data will draw plenty of interest on Thursday ahead of inflation numbers on Friday.

Early in the week, the Caixin Services PMI for May will set the tone.

On Monday, the Chinese Yuan rose by 0.58% to CNY6.6603. The Yuan slipped by 0.10% to CNY6.6994 in the week prior.

Geo-Politics

Russia and Ukraine will remain the area of focus in the week ahead, along with chatter from China.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back From the 50 Day EMA

    Gold markets have pulled back a bit during the training session on Friday, as the 50 Day EMA indicator has offered dynamic resistance.

  • USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – The US Dollar Continues to Punish the Yen

    The US dollar is shot straight up in the air against the Japanese and during the course of the week to break above the ¥130 level.

  • So, a Bear Walks Into a Bar. He Sees a Bull and ...

    ... he asks if he's seen the most recent Investors Intelligence survey. Let's check sentiment and see who's jumping fence, who's just looking at the other side, and who's had too many cocktails.

  • Goodwin hires two private equity partners in DC, California

    Goodwin Procter said Friday that it has hired two private equity partners for its Washington, D.C., and Santa Monica, California, offices. Andrew Kimball joined the firm in the nation's capital from Kirkland & Ellis. Cheng represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors and lenders for acquisition financings, royalty financings and special-situation financings, the firm said.

  • Stellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe

    (Reuters) -The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy on Friday and will pay about $300 million in a plea agreement to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe, court documents show. FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis, will pay about $300 million in criminal penalties arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup. "FCA US engaged in a multi-year scheme to mislead U.S. regulators and customers,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite, adding the department will hold "accountable companies that seek to place profits above candor, good corporate governance, and timely remediation."

  • Tough Time for Miners: NY Passes Moratorium; Riot Blockchain Sells More Bitcoin

    Miners are facing new headwinds amid the market downturn. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is unloading more than half of the bitcoin it mined in May. Separately, the New York State Senate passed a bitcoin mining moratorium, barring new proof-of work (PoW) mining operations powered by carbon-based energy sources for two years. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest hurdles.

  • Xiaomi India names founding member Alvin Tse as general manager

    The Indian unit of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Friday it has appointed founding member Alvin Tse as its general manager, a change of guard as the company faces government scrutiny over its business practices. Tse, a British national who was also the former general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, has helped the company expand into many global markets, Xiaomi India said https://bit.ly/3MecBe6 in a tweet.

  • Kenya Aims to Lure Bitcoin Mining Companies with Renewable Energy

    Kenya power company KenGen announces plans to offer surplus thermal power to bitcoin mining companies. The timing couldn’t be better for miners.

  • Elon Musk delays Tesla’s A.I. Day to finish work on the Optimus humanoid robot

    The serial entrepreneur, known for overpromising and underdelivering, suggests the first working prototype of Tesla's vaunted bot could be ready for unveiling by the end of September.

  • Starbucks Reopens Shanghai Stores After Covid Lockdowns Lifted

    The coffee company reopens nearly 600 of its 940 stores in Shanghai, China's largest city, says a company spokesperson.

  • US Mortgage Rates Fall for a Third Consecutive Week

    While mortgage rates fell for a third consecutive week, 30-year fixed continued to sit above the 5% mark, testing the buying appetite of first-time buyers.

  • New York Senate passes moratorium to ban carbon-based crypto mining

    The New York Senate has passed a bill that bans crypto mining operations that use carbon-based fuel to power their facilities. The bill specifically is targeting proof-of-work mining, which is one of the two most popular mechanisms cryptocurrencies use to verify new transactions on the blockchain and make new tokens, but it uses a lot of energy to validate blockchain transactions. “Cryptocurrency mining operations running proof-of-work authentication methods to validate blockchain transactions are an expanding industry in the State of New York,” it stated.

  • N. Korea Fires 8 Missiles, Testing Biden With Launch Record

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.Most Read from BloombergOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Market‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsStarbucks Illegally Closi

  • Hungary Spurned EU Oil Offer to Stick With Putin’s Cheap Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- When the European Union was cobbling together a ban on Russian oil, Hungary was offered replacement supplies that would have ensured energy security for Budapest and shown Moscow a unified front over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Market‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retali

  • Lumber prices see no relief and continue to drop as Fed rate hikes put pressure on the housing market

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told CNBC it's "very hard to see the case" to pause its interest rate hikes until inflation is tamed.

  • Dollar Tree's Huge Price Hike Could Be Hiding Deeper Problems

    Investors seemed to cheer Dollar Tree's first-quarter earnings, but there are some clouds on the silver lining here.

  • Crypto: Coinbase and the Winklevoss Twins Confirm Tough Times Are Ahead

    Judging by the recent decisions announced by the big names in the sector, it is even logical to say that what industry sources call "crypto winter" will continue for several more weeks, at least, even if volatility is the key word in the space. Coinbase , the most popular of American digital currency trading platforms, has just announced new cost-saving measures. Worse, the firm will rescind certain job offers made to candidates.

  • Suze Orman Says This High-Yield Investment 'Has Virtually No Risk'

    The average savings account interest rate is less than 0.1% percent -- it actually sits at 0.06%! Suze Orman has a suggestion for your extra cash, and it's a pretty good one: government I bonds. Formally called Series I Savings Bonds, I bonds are securities sold directly by the U.S. government as a low-risk savings product.

  • Coinbase Announces Hiring Freeze, Rescinds Job Offers – Should You Move Your Crypto?

    Troubles continue for Coinbase as the company announced it was extending its hiring pause and rescinding a number of accepted offers. While this new issue might trigger anxious customers to switch...

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine