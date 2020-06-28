The Week Ahead – COVID-19, Trump, and a Busy Economic Calendar in Focus

On the Macro

It’s a busy week ahead on the economic calendar, with 70 stats in focus in the week ending 3rd July. In the week prior, 44 stats had also been in focus.

For the Dollar:

It’s a particularly busy week ahead on the economic data front in what is a shortened week.

We’re now beyond May numbers and getting a better idea of the economic environment at the turn of the quarter.

Key numbers in the week:

CB Consumer Confidence figures for June get things going on Tuesday. An upward trend will need to continue to support a more positive outlook on spending. The latest shift in reopening and spike in new COVID-19 cases will offset the effect of any positive numbers, however.

On Wednesday, ADP Nonfarm Employment Change figures for June could give risk appetite a boost. It would have to be a full recovery of the decline in May, with interest…

The market’s preferred ISM Manufacturing PMI is also due out on Wednesday. A material slowdown in the pace of contraction is anticipated. Anything worse will be a test, though the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI in the following week is far more significant.

The focus then shifts to Thursday…

June’s nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate are due out. After better than expected figures in May, can the rehiring trend keep pace?

Economists are optimistic about another jump in hiring. It may not be enough, however, to bring the unemployment rate down to sub-10%. That could be an issue…

On Thursday, the weekly jobless claims will also influence. We expect factory orders and trade data for May to have a muted impact, however.

On the monetary policy front, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday will garner plenty of attention. Following recent moves by the FED, however, there may not be too many surprises.

The U.S markets are closed on Friday in recognition of American Independence.

The Dollar Spot Index ended the week down by 0.19% to 97.433.

For the EUR:

It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic data front.

June’s private sector PMIs for Italy and Spain are due out on Wednesday and Friday. Finalized PMIs from France, Germany, and the Eurozone are also due out.

Expect plenty of interest in the numbers.

French and German retail sales and German employment figures due out on Tuesday and Wednesday will also provide direction. Consumer spending will need to rebound for a swift economic recovery… A marked rise in hiring is also going to be needed to support consumption.

Expect prelim June inflation figures and the Eurozone’s unemployment rate to have a muted impact, however.

The EUR/USD ended the week up by 0.37% to $1.1219.

For the Pound:

It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

Key stats include finalized 1st quarter GDP numbers and finalized June private sector PMIs.

Following the dire GDP numbers, there would have to be a material revision to influence the Pound.

Any upward revision to the manufacturing (Wed) and services PMI (Thurs) would provide support, however.

Ultimately, any moves will be hinged progress towards a British trade agreement with the EU.

While there’s no extension to the transition period, negotiations are to continue into July. A solid base is going to be needed, however, to fuel hope of an agreement in the coming weeks.

On the monetary policy front, the BoE’s Financial Stability Report is due out on Friday. While it’s unlikely to be pretty reading, there’s unlikely to be anything new…

The GBP/USD ended the week down by 0.11% to $1.2336.

For the Loonie:

It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

On Monday, May’s RMPI is due out ahead of April GDP figures on Tuesday. Expect some influence ahead of May trade data due out on Thursday.

It’s also a shortened week, with the Canadian markets closed on Wednesday in recognition of Canada Day.

Outside of the stats, PMI and labor market numbers from the U.S and China will influence, as will COVID-19 updates and any chatter on tariffs.

The Loonie ended the week down by 0.60% to C$1.3688 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

It’s also a relatively busy week ahead for the Aussie Dollar.

In the 1st half of the week, June’s AIG Manufacturing Index is due out on Wednesday.

While we can expect some influence, China’s Manufacturing PMI will likely overshadow the numbers.

The focus will then shift to a big set of numbers on Friday. May retail sales and trade data are due out.