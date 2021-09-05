The Week Ahead – Monetary Policy Decisions Put the EUR, the Loonie, and the Aussie Dollar in Focus

On the Macro

It’s a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar, with 38 stats in focus in the week ending 10th September. In the week prior, 80 stats had also been in focus.

For the Dollar:

It’s a quiet week ahead and a quiet start to the week, with the U.S markets closed for Labor Day on Monday.

On Tuesday, JOLT’s job openings will draw interest, with little else for the markets to consider.

The focus will then shift to the weekly jobless claim figures on Thursday.

Wholesale inflation numbers wrap things up at the end of the week.

In the week ending 3rd September, the Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.70% to 92.035.

For the EUR:

It’s a relatively busy week on the economic data front.

The German economy will be back in the spotlight in the week ahead.

German factory orders and industrial production figures will be in focus on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, German trade data will also draw plenty of attention.

ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone will also influence on Tuesday.

The main event of the week, however, will be the ECB monetary policy decision.

With the markets expecting the ECB to stand pat on policy, the focus will be on the ECB Press Conference. Will the ECB continue to see reflation as transitory?

For the week, the EUR rose by 0.72% to $1.1880.

For the Pound:

It’s a busier week ahead on the economic calendar.

BRC Retail sales figures will be in focus early in the week. With the markets looking to see how the UK economy is faring, the numbers should have more influence than usual.

A lack of stats mid-week will leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment ahead of a busy Friday.

Industrial and manufacturing production and trade data due out on Friday will be the key stats of the week.

The Pound ended the week up by 0.78% to $1.3871.

For the Loonie:

It’s a quiet week ahead on the economic calendar.

Ivey PMI numbers will be in focus on Wednesday ahead of employment figures on Friday.

While the employment numbers will be key, the BoC policy decision on Wednesday will be the main event.

BoC forward guidance will be the key area of focus on the day.

The Loonie ended the week up 0.76% to C$1.2524 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

There are no material stats to consider in the week.

While it’s a quiet week on the economic data front, the RBA is in action on Tuesday.

Have the latest lockdown measures left the RBA in a lengthier holding pattern on policy?

The Aussie Dollar ended the week up by 2.02% to $0.7460.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

It’s a quiet week ahead.

Electronic card retail sales figures on Friday will be the only key stat of the week.

From elsewhere, economic data from China will also influence, as will COVID-19 news updates.

The Kiwi Dollar ended the week up by 2.10% to $0.7158.

For the Japanese Yen:

Household spending will be in focus on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 2nd quarter GDP numbers will also draw interest. The markets will be looking for any revisions from the 1st estimates.

The Japanese Yen rose by 0.12% to ¥109.71 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of China

Trade data will have a material impact on market risk sentiment on Tuesday.

Private sector PMIs for July and August disappointed. Weak trade data will raise further question marks over the economic recovery.

With inflation still a hot topic, Inflation numbers on Thursday will also be key.

The Chinese Yuan ended the week up by 0.25% to CNY6.4560 against the U.S Dollar.

Geo-Politics

Iran, China, and Russia will continue to be the main areas of interest for the markets. News updates from the Middle East, in particular, will need monitoring following recent events in Afghanistan.

