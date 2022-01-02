The Week Ahead – Private Sector PMI, U.S Nonfarm Payrolls, and Central Banks in Focus

On the Macro

It’s a busy week ahead on the economic calendar, with 63 stats in focus in the week ending 7th January. In the week prior, just 15 stats had been in focus.

For the Dollar:

ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs, ADP nonfarm, and jobless claims will be in focus Tuesday through Thursday. There will be plenty of interest in the numbers after the holidays.

At the end of the week, however, nonfarm payrolls will be key stat of the week. Expect any marked increase in hiring to drive the Dollar.

On the monetary policy front, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday will also influence.

In the week ending 31st December, the Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.36% to 95.670.

For the EUR:

At the start of the week, Italian and Spanish manufacturing PMIs and finalized PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will be in focus. Barring revisions to prelims, expect Italy and the Eurozone’s PMIs to be key.

On Tuesday, German retail sales and unemployment figures are due out ahead of services PMIs on Wednesday.

Through the remainder of the week, the focus returns to the German economy. German factory orders, prelim inflation, industrial production, and trade data are due out.

Expect plenty of interest in the factory orders and industrial production figures.

Through the week, member state and Eurozone inflation figures for December are also due out. With inflation still a hot topic, expect the numbers to influence.

For the week, the EUR rose by 0.45% to $1.1370.

For the Pound:

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead on the economic calendar.

Finalized private sector PMIs for December are due out along with the UK’s construction PMI. Expect any revisions to the services PMI to be key.

The Pound rallied by 1.09% to end the week at $1.3532.

For the Loonie:

It’s also a particularly busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

Early in the week, RMPI numbers for November will be in focus. Expect plenty of influence ahead of trade data on Thursday.

At the end of the week, December employment change figures will be key, however.

Other stats include housing sector data and December’s Ivey PMI. We don’t expect the numbers to influence.

The Loonie ended the week up 1.39% to C$1.2637 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of Asia

For the Aussie Dollar:

There are no material stats due out of Australia to provide the Aussie Dollar with direction.

While there are no material stats, the RBA is in action on Tuesday. The RBA Rate Statement will be key, with the markets looking for any shift in outlook on interest rates.

The Aussie Dollar rose by 0.58% to $0.7263.

For the Kiwi Dollar:

There are also no material stats to provide the Kiwi Dollar with direction.

The Kiwi Dollar ended the week up by 0.12% to $0.6826.

For the Japanese Yen:

Finalized private sector PMIs will be key stats ahead of household spending and inflation figures on Friday.

The Japanese Yen fell by 0.61% to ¥115.080 against the U.S Dollar.

Out of China

Private PMI numbers will be the key stats of the week. The market’s favored Caixin Manufacturing PMI, due out on Tuesday, will be the key stat of the week. Expect some interest in the services PMI due out on Thursday, however.

The Chinese Yuan ended the week up by 0.18% to CNY6.3561 against the U.S Dollar.

