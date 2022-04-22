This Week In Bergen County: Man Extradited To NJ After Terror Threats

WYCKOFF, NJ — Here are some share-worthy stories from the Mahwah Patch network to talk about tonight.

Luke Natoli was taken to Bergen County Jail after his arrest in Poughkeepsie, NY, jail records show.

In the last seven days, cases rose by about 7 percent. In that same time, hospitalizations rose by over 30 percent, according to the CDC.

A Lyndhurst man suffered painful and permanent injuries after a September 2020 encounter, the lawsuit said.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested on Monday, Paramus police said.

The road will be under construction until further notice.

