This Week In Bergen County: Man Extradited To NJ After Terror Threats
Bergen Man Extradited To NJ After Terror Threats: Records
Luke Natoli was taken to Bergen County Jail after his arrest in Poughkeepsie, NY, jail records show.
COVID-19 Cases Rising Again In Bergen County: CDC
In the last seven days, cases rose by about 7 percent. In that same time, hospitalizations rose by over 30 percent, according to the CDC.
Bergen Co. Man 'Permanently Injured' From Dunkin' Hot Coffee: Lawsuit
A Lyndhurst man suffered painful and permanent injuries after a September 2020 encounter, the lawsuit said.
Teen Charged With Possession Of Gun, Resisting Arrest: Paramus Police
A 17-year-old boy was taken to Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested on Monday, Paramus police said.
Construction On Ackerman Road: Glen Rock PD
The road will be under construction until further notice.
This article originally appeared on the Wyckoff Patch