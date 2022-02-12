It's Your Week. Biden's SCOTUS promise is put to the test.

Sallee Ann Harrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
There's a big football game going on today. Valentine's Day is tomorrow (this is your cue to go get a heart-shaped box). The Olympics keep rolling until next Sunday.

And President Joe Biden still has a Supreme Court nomination to make.

I'm Sallee Ann and this is Your Week, a newsletter exclusively for USA TODAY subscribers.

This week's edition is a five-minute read. Let's get to it.

The road to a Black woman Supreme Court nominee

Biden promised on the campaign trail – if given the opportunity – he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He renewed that promise after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

But promises alone aren't enough.

"I’ve been writing about Black women in politics for a few years now," said reporter Mabinty Quarshie. "And one thing that remains the same is that Black women still don’t get the support they say they need to run for public office."

Quarshie examined the issue in her article, "Black women face obstacles to public office despite Biden's Supreme Court nomination vow." She also worked with fellow reporter Phillip M. Bailey on another story on why Americans have such a hard time talking about equity for Black women. Both stories are necessary pieces to understanding this moment in politics, and both are exclusive for our subscribers.

"When I was writing about the Supreme Court," Quarshie said, "all of my sources talked to me about the disrespect Black women face in politics. It’s often tied to America’s history of racism and sexism. So, none of my sources are shocked by the backlash this unnamed nominee is facing or will face. This is what Vice President Kamala Harris, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and countless other Black women have faced before.

"But they all made it clear that Black women will rally around the nominee, and they expect Democrats and President Joe Biden to defend her from unfair attacks. With so many Black women writing public letters to Biden in support of the nominee, it’s clear they are not backing it down.”

Black History Month content you don't want to miss

Read 'Seven Days of 1961' project as an e-book

Our "Seven Days of 1961" project spotlights pivotal protests that fueled the civil rights movement and helped end legal segregation and extend voting rights to millions of Black Americans.

The series features stories from the last generation of civil rights-era veterans in graphic novels, a podcast, live events, an augmented reality series, video and more. And you can access it now all in one spot with the e-book, exclusive for subscribers.

Olympics, Super Bowl and more, exclusive to subscribers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your Week: Supreme Court nominee, Black History Month

