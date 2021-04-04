The Week Brazil Went Off the Rails

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Bremmer
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Bolsonaro Holds Press Conference After Firing Military Chiefs And Defense Head
President Bolsonaro Holds Press Conference After Firing Military Chiefs And Defense Head

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, pauses while speaking during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Commanders of Brazil's army, navy and air force were fired on Tuesday after Bolsonaro dismissed his defense chief as part of a broader cabinet restructuring. Credit - Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the midst of a global pandemic, it’s difficult to determine which country is faring the absolute worst. But any short list at this point must include Brazil.

On Monday, embattled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made the decision to upend his cabinet, replacing six ministers. Some of the departures weren’t surprising, like far-right Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Arujo, a close ally of Bolsonaro’s whose combative approach to international affairs has drawn fire given Brazil’s struggles to source vaccines from abroad. But other dismissals caught many off-guard, particularly that of Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva. Bolsonaro, a former Army captain who has spoken fondly about the country’s past military dictatorship (as well as authoritarian leaders more broadly), has recruited many active and retired generals to join his administration. Azevedo was one of them.

But since Bolsonaro took office in 2019, concern has been growing among military brass that Bolsonaro’s overtures could erode the military’s independence from politics beyond acceptable limits, a sentiment shared by the ousted Azevedo. On Tuesday, the heads of the Navy, Army and Air Force were dismissed by the President after they threatened to resign in protest over Bolsonaro’s push to have the armed forces defend his administration politically. For Bolsonaro’s military detractors, Bolsonaro’s increasing coziness with the military isn’t just a threat to the country’s ability to function as a proper democracy, but to the standing of the military itself. As Bolsonaro’s political fortunes continue to suffer, the worry is that he will take the military’s reputation down with him, a reputation they have spent decades rebuilding since the military junta ended in 1985.

The doomsday scenario for military leadership? Bolsonaro either loses the upcoming presidential election in 2022 or faces impeachment in the interim, decries either as illegitimate and tries to force the military to back him in his claims. The good news from this week is that top military leaders sent him a strong message: they will choose democracy over defending his administration at all costs.

Unfortunately for Brazil, there’s plenty more. Amidst Brazil’s worst financial crisis in decades, Bolsonaro has also been playing economic games. The latest revolves around the 2021 budget Brazil’s Congress managed to pass last week. To get it over the finished line and still remain under the spending cap, legislators earmarked billions more for discretionary spending by artificially deflating “mandatory” expenses like social welfare and unemployment so they could direct more funds to their preferred projects. For months now, Bolsonaro has been entertaining unorthodox proposals to fund different types of infrastructure projects from his advisors, as well as Regional Development Minister Rogerio Marinho. This was their latest attempt at doing so, and likely came with Bolsonaro’s unofficial blessing.

Less entertained by these proposals have been the technocratic members of Bolsonaro’s economic team, led by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. While the legislation passed formally adheres to the spending cap, the reality is that the growth of mandatory expenses in the midst of a pandemic will cause total spending to skyrocket past the limits set under the constitution. And under Brazilian law, these economic advisors would be legally liable should that come to pass and they sign off on it. That led to rumblings that members of his economic team were preparing to use the threat of a government shutdown, and even their eventual resignation, to ensure Bolsonaro wouldn’t green-light the measures without significant changes.

A government shutdown or the enactment of a fake budget is unlikely at this point—leaving aside the recent political drama, Bolsonaro is politically liable should this legislation be approved as it stands. His predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached for not adhering to fiscal responsibility laws, and Bolsonaro opens himself up to the same fate by signing off on the legislation. It is unlikely Bolsonaro or his internal team understood that before the economic team began pushing back, and a supplementary bill is likely forthcoming to undo the worst of the damage. But Monday’s decision by Bolsonaro to appoint a centrist lawmaker with close ties to the House Speaker as his Government Minister (the person who manages the federal government’s relationship with legislators) shows he recognizes his need for more allies in Congress to stave off the worst.

And the worst is coming. Brazil’s daily death rate from Covid-19 is now tops in the world at over 3,100 (based on a seven-day average) and the country has just passed 325,000 Covid casualties overall. According to Reuters, ICU capacity has reached 90% or more in 15 of Brazil’s states (out of 26 overall). All that would be tragic enough, but the tragedy is compounded by Bolsonaro’s consistent minimizing of Covid-19 and past exhortations that the Brazilian people “stop whining.” Rather than fighting to protect the health of the Brazilian public, he has shown more interest fighting governors who have announced new lockdown measures as their public health systems collapse. Only recently has Bolsonaro embraced a mass vaccination program.

All of which means that Bolsonaro’s fortunes are at the mercy of the country’s Covid-19 trajectory. The situation for both Brazil and Bolsonaro will get worse over the next few weeks, but if the fever then breaks and the health situation starts to improve, Bolsonaro’s chances at reelection improve dramatically, which means less political drama like the kind we’ve seen over the last few days. But if the situation doesn’t improve meaningfully come early summer, Brazil will find itself in both a health crisis and a political crisis as Bolsonaro takes increasingly desperate measures to prop up his reelection bid and fend off a potential motion to impeach him.

2021 is shaping up to be worse than 2020 for Brazil. That’s really something.

Recommended Stories

  • Three things we learned from Newcastle – Tottenham

    A tight, tense clash at St James' Park ended even as Tottenham were pegged back.

  • French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

    PARIS (Reuters) -The number of people in intensive care units in France rose by 68 to 5,341 on Sunday, official data showed, as the country entered its third coronavirus lockdown. That followed a smaller jump the previous day, when the number of ICU patients - a key indicator of the pressure on hospitals during the pandemic - climbed by 19. Schools and non-essential stores will be shut in France over the next four weeks as the government tries to tackle the spread of the virus and avoid overwhelming hospitals.

  • 8 Outfit Ideas That Tell Me You're a Fashion Girl Without Actually Telling Me

    Perfection every time.

  • This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer

    The tiny ex-Yugoslavian Republic of Montenegro has seen its first wildcat well drilled by the ENI-NOVATEK tandem and the results should come in within the next 4 to 5-months

  • Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's richest state, Maharashtra, announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half the daily new cases in India. The state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening. Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

  • OneWeb, a new satellite company from the UK, is going head-to-head with SpaceX's Starlink to provide a global space broadband service

    OneWeb exec Chris McLaughlin told Insider the number of satellites Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to launch in orbit is an issue.

  • Ukraine says joint NATO military exercises to begin in a few months

    Ukraine said Saturday that joint military exercises with NATO troops may begin in a few months, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Russia, which supports separatist forces battling Ukraine's military in the Donbass region, said Friday it strongly opposes the drills and will "have to take additional measures" if NATO deploys troops to eastern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The announcement of the exercises comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, which lead to the rise of anti-government separatist groups in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The war in eastern Ukraine recently escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26.Kyiv also accused Moscow of building up military forces near the joint border, though Russia has downplayed the build up.The big picture: In his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, President Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," according to the White House.The upcoming drills will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least 5 NATO member states, but Ukraine's military did not say specifically when they will occur, according to Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Philippine defense chief in verbal tussle with China on reef

    An annoyed Philippine defense chief renewed a demand on Saturday for dozens of Chinese vessels to leave a Manila-claimed reef in the South China Sea, and said he would not be fooled by Chinese assertions that the vessels were taking shelter from bad weather. The Chinese Embassy shot back at what it called a “perplexing statement” by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and insisted that the vessels had the right to take shelter in what it said was Chinese territory. The unusually hostile public exchange stemmed from the sighting early last month by the Philippine coast guard of more than 200 Chinese vessels, which Lorenzana called “militias,” at the Whitsun Reef.

  • Castellanos strikes back with his bat, leads Reds over Cards

    Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer and triple to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 12-1 rout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Tyler Naquin also a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening series in matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season. The fiery Castellanos flexed and jawed at St. Louis reliever Jake Woodford after scoring on a wild pitch on Saturday night.

  • This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says

    Last month, COVID numbers plateaued and then recently, they started to climb again in a dangerous trajectory that suggests we’re far from out of the woods. Experts say that rising U.S. case counts are likely due to two things: relaxed restrictions and the presence of more contagious new variants from the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa. These strains add an unpredictable new element to the pandemic, which many medical professionals warn could thwart our efforts to reach herd immunity.Yet there are many reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the pandemic’s future, vaccines being chief among them. With three highly efficacious shots on the market, we now have a way to push back against these new COVID variants by slowing their spread. And while any of the current vaccines may be effective against emerging variants, only one company has formally assessed their own product and found it to be effective against these new threats. Read on to find out which vaccine was put to the test, and for more breaking vaccine news, check out Pfizer's Vaccine Protects You for at Least This Long, Study Finds. Pfizer generates neutralizing antibodies against all variants. A team of researchers from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch set out to answer the question of whether vaccines developed to fight older COVID variants would protect against newer strains. Ultimately publishing their results in the New England Journal of Medicine in March, they set up a lab trial to test antibodies in serum samples from 15 volunteers who had received both vaccine doses. Within this small sample, they found that the vaccine generated a “substantial” antibody response to lab-engineered versions of the virus variants.“Taken together, these findings indicate that this vaccine is likely to be effective against the variants studied, although precisely how effective they are in the real world will require data on the vaccine’s actual effect in populations, not just in laboratory studies such as this one,” reports BBC Science Focus Magazine. Further studies are likely to look at other aspects of immune response, including T-cell (cellular) immunity, they explain. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Pfizer vaccine does protect against all variants, but not equally well. While Pfizer's vaccine appeared to protect against all of the new variants, the study found that it did so to varying degrees depending on variant type. The team discovered that the shot was most protective against the original strain and the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K., while eliciting a slightly lower response against the P.1 variant from Brazil. The Pfizer vaccine was found to be least against the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.“Reassuringly, while the levels were lower for the [Brazilian and South African] variants, they were still substantial, and likely to indicate that the vaccine will be effective,” Peter English, MD, a consultant in communicable disease control, told Science Focus. And for more on how the Pfizer shot is performing, check out The Pfizer Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective for People This Age, Study Says. Updated trial data suggests slightly lower overall efficacy. As Reuters reports, Pfizer announced a Phase 3 update to its trial data on April 1: their two-dose vaccine is now considered 91 percent effective, a slightly lower overall efficacy rate than previously announced.The additional data came from 12,000 individuals who had been inoculated for at least six months, as well as “a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa,” where the B.1.351 variant is prevalent. While at face value, this may seem to tarnish the results from the initial 44,000 volunteer trial, this news actually confirms that the Pfizer vaccine offers potent protection in an increasingly complicated pandemic landscape.And for more on how Pfizer is affecting patients, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows. We may still need booster shots. Though the current Pfizer vaccine appears to offer significant protection against COVID variants, the company reiterated recently that they are still anticipating a need for both booster shots and an upgraded vaccine.On Feb. 25, the pharmaceutical company announced that they would begin evaluating booster shots in relation to new variants. “We want to be prepared for different scenarios,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, which co-created the Pfizer vaccine, said in the announcement. “Therefore, we will be evaluating a second booster in the current regimen as well as preparing for a potential rapid adaption of the vaccine to address new variants which might escape the current version of our mRNA-based vaccine.” And for more on the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy, check out The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition.

  • Five observations from Clemson’s spring football game

    The Tigers wrapped spring practice with their annual Orange-White game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • US lifts Trump-era sanctions against ICC prosecutor

    The sanctions against top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda were imposed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Wennberg scores 3 as Panthers beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    Alex Wennberg had his first career hat trick as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night. MacKenzie Weegar and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots to help the Panthers win their season-high fifth straight.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis' next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.