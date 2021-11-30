A week after Charlotte woman goes missing, police charge her boyfriend with murder

The weeklong search for a 21-year-old Charlotte woman ended with the discovery of her body and her boyfriend charged with her murder.

Denee Rawls left her home on Robur Court in north Charlotte on Nov. 22 and did not return, police said. Two days later, her family reported her missing, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged Nicholas Davis, 21, with the murder of 21-year-old Denee Rawls who was reported missing on Nov. 24 by her family.

On Monday, police found Rawls’ body in the 7400 block of Harrisburg Road near Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Homicide detectives identified her boyfriend, 21-year-old Nicholas Davis, as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Police found and arrested Davis on Tuesday morning.

Davis is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, charged with murder.

He has charges of injury to personal property and assault by pointing a gun pending from August 2020.

Rawls is the city’s 90th homicide victim, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about this case should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.