This week in Congress: Austin and Milley face questions over the FY23 budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will be on Capitol Hill twice this week to defend the White House’s fiscal 2023 budget request, and push lawmakers to get work done on the spending plan before the November elections.

The two military leaders will appear before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. The appearances come just a few days after the White House unveiled its $773 billion defense budget plan for next fiscal year, which Republicans have already attacked as insufficient.

Although both hearings are supposed to focus on the budget, the officials are expected to face questions about a host of military-connected issues as well, including the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

On Wednesday, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will testify before the House Appropriations Committee about his department’s budget request for fiscal 2023, which amounts to $301 billion, the largest total in department history.

Tuesday, April 5



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Special Operations/Cyber Commands

Gen. Richard Clarke, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, and Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Pending legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills, including several related to the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.



House Armed Services— 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

DOD cyber capabilities

Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Wednesday, April 6



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Narcotics trafficking

State Department officials will testify on international assistance to combat narcotics trafficking.



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 222 Russell

DOD suicide prevention

Defense health officials will testify on suicide prevention efforts and related behavior health resources.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Rayburn 2172

Indo-Pacific leadership

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will testify on American involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Veterans Affairs budget

VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Space programs

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, head of U.S. Space System Command, and other department officials will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Defense innovation

Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, and other department officials will testify on department efforts to support and foster innovation.

Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Pending treaties

The committee will consider several pending treaties.



Thursday, April 7



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Defense budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations —10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pending nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia.



