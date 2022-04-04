This week in Congress: Austin and Milley face questions over the FY23 budget
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will be on Capitol Hill twice this week to defend the White House’s fiscal 2023 budget request, and push lawmakers to get work done on the spending plan before the November elections.
The two military leaders will appear before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. The appearances come just a few days after the White House unveiled its $773 billion defense budget plan for next fiscal year, which Republicans have already attacked as insufficient.
Troops would see a 4.6% pay raise next year under Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget plan
Although both hearings are supposed to focus on the budget, the officials are expected to face questions about a host of military-connected issues as well, including the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
On Wednesday, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will testify before the House Appropriations Committee about his department’s budget request for fiscal 2023, which amounts to $301 billion, the largest total in department history.
Tuesday, April 5
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Special Operations/Cyber Commands
Gen. Richard Clarke, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, and Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.
House Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Defense budget
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Pending legislation
The committee will consider several pending bills, including several related to the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.
House Armed Services— 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
DOD cyber capabilities
Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.
Wednesday, April 6
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing
Narcotics trafficking
State Department officials will testify on international assistance to combat narcotics trafficking.
Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 222 Russell
DOD suicide prevention
Defense health officials will testify on suicide prevention efforts and related behavior health resources.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Rayburn 2172
Indo-Pacific leadership
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will testify on American involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.
House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn
Veterans Affairs budget
VA Secretary Denis McDonough will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Space programs
Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, head of U.S. Space System Command, and other department officials will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
Defense innovation
Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, and other department officials will testify on department efforts to support and foster innovation.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 106 Dirksen
Pending treaties
The committee will consider several pending treaties.
Thursday, April 7
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Defense budget
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.
Senate Foreign Relations —10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Pending nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia.