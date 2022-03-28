This week in Congress: White House’s FY23 budget plan finally arrives on Capitol Hill

After several weeks of budget hearings on Capitol Hill, witnesses will finally have a budget to talk about.

The White House is expected to release its fiscal 2023 proposals on Monday, roughly a month later than is typical. Although the details have been kept under wraps for weeks, lawmakers have gone ahead with their annual oversight work anyway, inviting a number of combatant commanders to testify on their needs and wants for next year.

Lawmakers draw battle lines for FY23 defense spending ahead of White House budget release

With the official spending plan released, however, lawmakers will be able to dive into more specifics. That starts Tuesday, with the head of U.S. European Command and Transportation Command testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Congress is expected to begin drafting its own defense and Veterans Affairs spending plans in coming weeks, with the goal of passing a full-year budget before the November midterm elections. The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, but lawmakers have rarely met that deadline to finish their budget work.

Tuesday, March 29



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

European and Transportation commands

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of European Command, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of Transportation Command, will testify on current missions and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Defense Health program

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, and the surgeons general of the military services will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Budget — 10 a.m. — 210 Cannon

FY2023 budget

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on disability assistance will consider several pending bills.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

Military toxic exposure

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on toxic exposure treatment and benefits issues.



Wednesday, March 30



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

European security

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of European Command, and Celeste Wallander, assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, will testify on the strategic implications for the conflict in Ukraine.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Russian cyber threats

Administration officials will testify on the threat of Russian cyber attacks on American infrastructure.



Senate Budget — 11 a.m. — 608 Dirksen

FY2023 budget

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, will testify on the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific policy

State Department officials will testify on the implications of the Ukraine crisis for U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific region.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military health system

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, and the surgeons general of the military services will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The subcommittee on oversight will consider several pending bills.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Freedom of speech

Outside experts will testify on government infringement on freedom of speech in Asian nations.



Thursday, March 31



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Ammunition production

Military officials and outside defense business leaders will testify on efforts to modernize conventional ammunition production.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

Latin America

State Department officials will testify on China’s influence in Latin America.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Veteran extremism

VA officials and outside experts will testify on problems with extremist ideology in the veterans community.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Unmanned aircraft

Administration officials will testify on the threat of unmanned aircraft on American infrastructure.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — online hearing

Military privatized housing

Service officials will testify on ongoing efforts to improve privatized housing for military families.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Transportation command

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of Transportation Command, will testify on current missions and the fiscal 2023 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

COVID-19 in Africa

State Department officials will testify on policy and strategic concerns related to the spread of coronavirus in Africa.



Friday, April 1



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Weapons of mass destruction

Deborah Rosenblum, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Programs, will testify on department efforts to counter weapons of mass destruction.



