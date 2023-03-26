This Week on Crypto Twitter: Bitcoin Miami Mocked by Maxis, Bitcoiners Embrace Anti-Bitcoin Art

Illustration by Mitchell Preffer for Decrypt

Although the upward price action this week was slower than the last, many of crypto’s leading coins still posted notable gains over the last seven days, after Credit Suisse became the latest catastrophe to roil the banking world, driving investors towards riskier assets as a potential hedge against the contagion.

They weren’t the only ones piling into blockchain assets. On Tuesday, it emerged that PlayStation manufacturer and electronics giant Sony for “cross platform” NFT trading, according to Twitch streamer Brycent.

THIS IS HUGE: Sony recently filed a patent for a "cross-platform" NFT Trading Framework for video games! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/UccmHYcscx — Brycent 🚀 (@brycent_) March 21, 2023

Also that day, a screenshot of an abusive email by BitBoy, alias Brian Armstrong, made the rounds. BitBoy is one of several YouTube influencers who were collectively slapped with a $1 billion lawsuit last week for allegedly advertising unregistered securities to their viewers in the form of yield-bearing accounts offered by FTX.

Lawyers behind FTX class action say they are being harassed by BitBoyhttps://t.co/K3e3bNECoM pic.twitter.com/RPl2GYyNeN — db (@tier10k) March 21, 2023

In the U.S. this week, three prominent Republicans rebelled against the idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), essentially a dollar-pegged cryptocurrency that would be issued by the Federal Reserve. Warren Davidson, a Republican representative for Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, tweeted his protest on Tuesday, arguing that CBDCs were an “Orwellian payments system.” He attached a letter he wrote to his colleagues urging them to reject a CBDC.

Story continues

Only Congress could lawfully establish a Central Bank Digital Currency in the United States, but that hasn’t stopped CBDC advocates from working to normalize this Orwellian payment system. Today, I sent a letter to my colleagues encouraging them to help prevent state efforts to… pic.twitter.com/hCL4qEMimo — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) March 21, 2023

Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum handled more transactions than the Ethereum mainnet that day.

Arbitrum daily transactions hit a new all-time high of 1.3 Million yesterday. In comparison, Ethereum main net had 1.08 Million txs. pic.twitter.com/YjKAMq1rfU — Patrick | Dynamo DeFi (@Dynamo_Patrick) March 22, 2023

Economics and finance analyst John Paul Koning took issue with Coinbase’s claims that it’s fully compliant.

Coinbase: "Give us an actual path to register, and we will register." This claim is about to be tested. In 2021, Canadian securities regulators gave all crypto exchanges a clear registration path. The final deadline to register is tomorrow. Coinbase still hasn't registered. — John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) March 23, 2023

He wasn’t alone this week. Payments and digital money regulation/compliance expert Simon Lelieveldt wrote in a multi-tweet thread that Coinbase has pulled similarly evasive maneuvers with Netherlands’ regulators.

Sorry @iampaulgrewal You are gaslighting. In the US and in the Netherlands.

Tell us the rules and we will follow them?

Give us an actual path to register and we will register? Do you dare look in the mirror? pic.twitter.com/QsMD2DwqZU — Simon Lelieveldt - finhstamsterdam@m.st...n.social (@finhstamsterdam) March 22, 2023

El Salvador’s Bitcoin-maxi authoritarian president Nayib Bukele tweeted an announcement of some vital incoming legislation. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao applauded him.

👏 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 24, 2023

The banking crisis has had a pronounced effect on Bitcoin’s liquidity, plunging it to 10-month lows as market makers pull their liquidity off exchanges after two of the biggest fiat-to-crypto on-ramps—Silvergate’s SEN and Signature Bank’s Signet—suffered as a result of the banks they were attached to getting shut down. Bitcoin-maxi Dylan LeClair made light of the situation.

Okay hear me out, the $BTC order book is so illiquid that if we all dig through our couch cushions and punt our spare change we can send to $1,000,000 in one candle. Who’s with me? pic.twitter.com/eNZBDquzAp — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) March 23, 2023

Footage of Do Kwon leaving court in handcuffs made the rounds on Friday. Kwon is the founder and CEO of Terraform Labs. He created the disastrous so-called “algorithmic stablecoin” UST, which was pegged to the U.S. dollar through smart contracts that maintained value by burning Terra’s other cryptocurrency, LUNA. UST went into a death spiral last May, rapidly depleting the Terra ecosystem of capital and spawning a wave of high-profile crypto company bankruptcies throughout the rest of the year.

Exclusive footage —- Do Kwon and Han Chang-joon leaving Montenegrin court in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/IwTnyUpLRS — Isabel Hunter (@isabelhunter) March 24, 2023

Also on Friday, crypto bank Custodia shared a message to the Federal Reserve. Custodia has applied to be overseen by U.S. regulators but has been repeatedly passed over. The recent collapse and subsequent bailout of several crypto friendly banks that proved to be insolvent has added insult to injury to Custodia, which claims to be fully solvent and compliant.

CUSTODIA STANDS FIRM IN RESPONSE TO THE FED pic.twitter.com/xXWGjffU3I — Custodia Bank ™ (@custodiabank) March 24, 2023

NBC Reporter Ben Collins highlighted the fact that an account linked to California Congresswoman Grace Napolitano got totally overrun by crypto scam bots.

The normal replies of a healthy, bot-free website. pic.twitter.com/9pz23MEbll — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 24, 2023

The Skull of Satoshi

Greenpeace highlighted the Bitcoin network’s relatively high electricity consumption in a new campaign that features a cool piece of art by artist Von Wong called “Skull of Satoshi”.

Some climate activists think #Bitcoin is just fake internet money they can safely ignore. The truth? Bitcoin is causing dangerous amounts of real-world pollution from its ravenous consumption of fossil fuels, all due to its outdated code. The solution? #ChangeTheCode pic.twitter.com/7wa7BMCzV5 — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) March 23, 2023

Bitcoiners ended up loving the image. One of them proposed that it was worth at least one Bitcoin. Von Wong himself claimed he was paid less than “a fraction of that.”

Artist makes anti-bitcoin piece. Offered 1 BTC for it. Artist wasn’t even paid that much. Bitcoiners offering tips if artist gets a wallet. You can’t make this up! #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/QOBsFC9FQG — svn ⚡️ (@rarepassenger) March 24, 2023

He later tweeted he was glad to be involved in the conversation and that Bitcoin environmentalists were adding depth to his understanding of the topic.

Avalanche of DMs from the Environmental Bitcoin Crew giving me a lot of hope! Need some time to reply, reflect and summarize. 🙏 Excited about the discussion I was hoping for!

Sorry if I haven't replied yet. pic.twitter.com/HgYHzLksBB — Von Wong (@thevonwong) March 24, 2023

Von Wong later tweeted that transitioning the network to the less consumptive but more centralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system (like Ethereum) went against the ethos of Bitcoin. However, a more energy-efficient update for the world’s favorite cryptocurrency is still needed.

Totally agree with you! PoS will never work for Bitcoin. It goes against its decentralized ethos! That being said, I refuse to believe that nobody on the planet can come up with a more energy efficient update. I don’t know what it is; but we need to create demand first! https://t.co/CDxhXEV0Op — Von Wong (@thevonwong) March 23, 2023

Maxis snub Bitcoin Miami

Bitcoin maxis this week were up in arms about the fact that Ordinals—a protocol which brings non-fungible digital assets to Bitcoin—would be making an appearance at the Bitcoin Miami conference.

I will never attend a conference that promotes shitcoins. Definitely not going to Bitcoin Miami. What an embarassement. pic.twitter.com/dTQBVYaXVf — FRΛNCIS ☣️bullbitcoin.com (@francispouliot_) March 24, 2023

Some of the less zealous Bitcoin fans took this as the best form of promotion for the conference.

The laser-eye cult is exiling themselves and saying they won’t go to @BitcoinMagazine Miami because of ORDINALS 🤣 Just when I thought Ordinals couldn’t make my life any better It’s the gift the keeps giving ❤️ This year Bitcoin Miami might be the best Bitcoin event in history… pic.twitter.com/DDrtLL7XJ9 — trevor.btc (@TO) March 24, 2023