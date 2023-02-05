This Week on Crypto Twitter: Sam Bankman-Fried Emailed Witnesses and Bought “Cumrocket” Tokens

The steady recovery of market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum was outdone by several surging altcoins this week, including Polygon, Render and Shiba Inu. The fifth week of the year was the fourth week of 2023 growth for crypto markets. 

Public interest in the cataclysmic unraveling of FTX continued unabated this week. On Monday, crypto news account @tier10k shared an email sent by disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to a witness in the ongoing case against him for several financial crimes. An email in which he suggested to 'Witness 1' that they "use each other."

In a similarly obsequious tone, SBF also tried to link up with the new FTX CEO, bankruptcy lawyer John Jay Ray III. 

Also on Monday, blockchain attorney Lisa Rubin tweeted some important but overlooked news about the many bills relating to crypto that were considered in last year’s Congress. 

On Tuesday, avid crypto fan Thomas Braziel shared a graph from the Examiner’s Report into bankrupt crypto lender Celsius. It’s more ammunition for crypto skeptics who say the space is covered in Ponzi schemes. 

Twitter user @MyDogKopi, a declared fan of cryptocurrencies Avalanche and Fantom, on Tuesday announced an unfortunate rugpull from a so-called social token and NFT platform named Rally. The project’s website is down and the last activities from the official Twitter account were a like and a retweet back in September. 

That same day, Coinbase director Conor Grogan shared an incriminating list of purchases made by Sam Bankman-Fried and his former crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research. Last Sunday Grogan even accused the FTX clique of contributing to the bank run that collapsed Celsius by depegging Lido Staked Ethereum (stETH). 

An account dedicated to Polygon news called @NarbTrading tweeted some bullish stats. More individual NFTs were sold on Polygon than Ethereum via leading marketplace OpenSea for the second consecutive month in January, according to analytics by Dune.

On Wednesday a Twitter account devoted to “making sense of DAOs,” which goes by the handle @DeepDAO.io, shared a table highlighting the pronounced growth in DAO treasury funds over January. 

British thespian Anthony Hopkins continued his journey into the NFT space with a piano composition that has been in the works for a while. 

MasterCard’s former “NFT Product Lead” Satvik Sethi announced his resignation on Thursday in a multi-tweet thread. He also included harrowing allegations of workplace bullying and exploitation in the company.

