A Week In Dallas, TX, On A $42,000 Salary

a claims representative who makes $42,000 and spends some of her money this week on Mexican Coca-Cola.





Occupation: Claims Representative

Industry: Insurance

Age: 22

Location: Dallas, TX

Salary: $42,000

Net Worth: $0 (my partner and I split everything equally but do not share finances.)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,240

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $650 (for my share of a one-bedroom apartment, this includes pest control, water, and trash valet (which I think its POINTLESS))

Student Debt: $0

Car Payment: $433

Phone: $100

Car Insurance: $183

Electricity: $46

Renters Insurance: $12

Waxing Subscription: $56

Spotify, Hulu, Showtime (Student): $7

Sling: $30







































Day One

6:20 a.m. — This is my first day working from home. Everyone was panicking because there has been a lot of changes recently and people are scared of the next change to come. I recently applied for a higher position within my company in a different state and I just found out I got it. I cannot add this stress to my plate so I ignore everyone sending me messages asking what are my thoughts on the recent change. I wash my face with cold water to wake tf up, add IT eye cream, and Sunday Riley moisturizer, then boil some water for coffee and clock in.

12 p.m. — I am heading to my hometown today. I’ve had this trip planned since November so I finish packing during lunch to be ready to leave right after I clock out. I am going down there to help my dad become a U.S. citizen. As a requirement, he has been living in my hometown alone since January. My hometown is a border city and he has been in Mexico all his life so moving to the states hasn’t been easy on him. When I was little, my dad used to take me to the circus every time they came to town, so when I found out Cirque Du Soleil was stopping in my hometown, I decided to treat him and take him to the show to ease his mind.

5 p.m. — Finally off work! My boyfriend, P., is home, his company hasn’t sent any employees to work from home yet and since he works from 10-7:30 he just decided to take today off to not be rushing to the airport like always. We stop at Chick-fil-A since I have not had any food since my coffee in the morning. He buys. We say our goodbyes and I get in the TSA line. A lady behind me asks if I have seen Cheer on Netflix. I meannnnnn, who hasn’t?! Turns, out Cheerful Jerry is right in front of me, OMG!!! I kindly ask for a pic and he agrees!!!!!!! I get through TSA, find Starbucks, and buy a tall salted caramel cold brew. $10

6:40 p.m. — Arrive in my hometown. My best friend S., and her husband, K., arrive just in time to pick me up. S. and I have been friends on-and-off since the fourth grade, emphasis on the on-and-off because who isn’t a hormonal, mean teen? We go to get tacos. They pay, I leave $10 in cash for the tip. $10

Daily Total: $20

Day Two

10 a.m. — S. is off today, we go to this “unique” spot to have brunch on the west side of town. I get huevos rancheros and some weird alcoholic coffee that is really bad. I call my dad quickly when we’re done eating. I also came to my hometown to figure out some child support issues since my dad is still getting asked to pay even though I’m an adult. Before S. and I head to my aunt’s house, we stop at a UPS store to print some documents. I buy a pen and pay for printing two pages. I meet my dad at my aunt’s house to pick up a copy of his ID. $22.23

1 p.m. — We make a stop at Starbucks, I get a grande berry-berry hibiscus with light ice and extra berries. I pay with the app and use the money left from yesterday. S. then heads to pump gas and off we go to the border. I head to my dad’s old workplace to meet the lady in charge of the CS payments. When we arrive they tell us that we need to go to the town hall to close the account and release a check with all the money that has been accumulating since my mom last claimed it. We head to the town hall, but when we arrive there, the office is closed! I feel like I have wasted everyone’s time and try not to break down. Things in Mexico are incredibly different than in the U.S. but there is nothing I can do. I’ll come back in a few days.