This week is deadline for late tax payments

Sep. 18—This is the last week delinquent county taxpayers who have property listed on the upcoming Crawford County tax upset sale may make payment or payment arrangements with the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau.

Payment and payment arrangements must be made on or before Thursday to have the property removed from this year's sale.

All payments must be made with certified funds or cash in order to remove the property from the sale list, according to Christine Krzysiak, director of the bureau.

Also, today is the last day to pay delinquent with a credit or debit card in person at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Online credit or debit payments will be available until 11 p.m.

The bureau's annual tax upset sale of properties with overdue taxes of three years or longer is Friday. Required bidder preregistration was Sept. 12, per Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021.

The Tax Claim Bureau/County Treasurer's Office will be closed Friday until after the tax sale is completed.

—More information: Contact the bureau at (814) 333-7332.