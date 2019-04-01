This Week: Durable goods, Constellation Brands results, jobs

In this March 7, 2019, photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Economists predict hiring in the U.S. rebounded in March after a steep drop the previous month. On Friday, April 5, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

ECONOMIC BELLWETHER

The Commerce Department issues its latest monthly snapshot of business orders for U.S. durable goods Tuesday.

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods have mostly risen in recent months, aided by growth in the volatile aircraft category. Economists project that February's durable goods orders declined 0.5 percent. That would be the first monthly drop since October.

Durable goods orders, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Sept. 0.0

Oct. -4.3

Nov. 0.9

Dec. 1.3

Jan. 0.3

Feb. (est.) -0.5

Source: FactSet

DOWNBEAT FINISH?

Wall Street expects that Constellation Brands closed out its last fiscal year on a weak note.

Financial analysts predict the beverage company will report Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue declined from a year earlier. That would follow two straight quarters of higher earnings and revenue for the owner of the Corona beer, Robert Mondavi wines and other brands.

JOBS REBOUND SEEN

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. rebounded in March after a steep drop the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 177,500 jobs in March. That would be a sharp increase from February, when employers added just 20,000 jobs. Most economists attributed the paltry job gains in February on harsh winter weather and other temporary factors.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Oct. 277,000

Nov. 196,000

Dec. 227,000

Jan. 311,000

Feb. 20,000

March (est.) 177,500

Source: FactSet