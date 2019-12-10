This Week’s Election Could Blow The United Kingdom Apart

LONDON—There are only two realistic outcomes from this week’s festive general election in the United Kingdom—and both of them could give the centuries-old union between England and Scotland a big old shove towards a collapse that looks ever more inevitable.

Take the first, and most likely, option: Boris Johnson walks to victory, forms a working government, and sees through his Brexit project by the end of January. It would be enough of a slap in the face for Scottish voters for Brexit to happen at all, given that its voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea in 2016’s referendum. But to have it done under the leadership of Johnson, who would be considered too far-fetched if created by a propagandist whipping up hatred towards the English ruling class, could be the union’s point of no return.

Then, secondly, say Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour party pull off a shock result and manage to cobble together a government of their own. Yes, a second E.U. referendum would come next which could offer Scotland and the U.K. an escape raft from Brexit. However, Corbyn is likely to need the support of the pro-independence Scottish National Party in parliament and he’s already conceded he may bow to their demands for a second Scottish independence referendum in the later years of his first administration. With polls showing that support for independence is gradually creeping upwards, it’s very easy to imagine voters in Scotland tossing the U.K. onto history’s scrapheap some time in the next five years.

Whatever way the British electorate turns on Thursday, it seems impossible for them to make a choice which won’t potentially imperil the future of the United Kingdom. When voters put Christmas preparations on hold to go to the polls on Thursday, it’s quite possible this general election will be looked back on as the one that finally broke the union.

It didn’t have to be this way. When David Cameron granted Scotland the power to hold a referendum on independence in 2014, his gamble appeared to work when voters decisively endorsed staying inside the British union. In fact, so emboldened was he by his high-stakes tactic that he repeated it with the Europe question two years later—a decision which destroyed his political career and sent the country in a state of directionless panic unlikely to be fixed by the time his premiership is depicted in season 15 of The Crown.

Having seemingly settled the Scottish issue for a generation in 2014, Cameron ripped it back open by failing to win the Brexit vote. Sixty-two percent of voters in Scotland backed staying inside the EU, but it wasn’t enough. That such a monumental decision could be taken against the wishes of Scottish voters gave independence backers the perfect, gift-wrapped example of why it can be harmful for a country to be bound to a much larger neighbor, especially when that partner is suffering from an absolutely enormous nervous breakdown.

Support for Scottish independence has risen this year as the Brexit project floundered in the British parliament, first under the failed leadership of Theresa May then under Johnson, who somehow managed to bring his own fresh brand of chaos to proceedings. The most recent polls on the Scottish question have shown practically identical levels of support for leaving the United Kingdom and for staying inside it, but the positive momentum is with the independence side, which is benefiting as pro-EU voters re-evaluate where their priorities lie.

“If the SNP do well [this week] then expect them to redouble their efforts to push for another referendum within the next 12 months,” Scottish polling expert Mark Diffley told The Daily Beast. “The outcome of such a referendum would be highly uncertain given that support for independence has been on the rise in the last few months, with the most recent polls pointing to a 50/50 split.”

Diffley added: “This increase has come exclusively from those who voted to stay in the U.K. in 2014 but also voted for Britain to remain in the E.U. This group of voters now say that they would rather be in an independent Scotland which is in the E.U. than in a U.K. which is outside of the E.U. All of this makes the outcome of a referendum difficult to predict.”