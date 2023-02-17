It's Your Week: FDA recalls since 2012

In December, four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril were recalled by the manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. due to potential cancer risk. Another drug maker had already recalled two lots of the drug over the same concern in October. So our journalists decided to create an interactive and searchable database with all the drug recalls from 2012 until today.

Some drug recalls garner more news coverage than others due to their impact on public health. But when our team set out to put together a decades-worth of recalls, they wanted to make it comprehensive and easy-to-use.

That's why our searchable database has every potential recall mentioned by the FDA, no matter how popular the medication.

"We wanted the USA Today audience to have access to the complete list of products that were removed from the market, relabeled, or destroyed due to potential health risks," Pallaro said to me in an interview this week.

Pallaro and her team designed a database that allows readers to easily search for a drug by the firm's name, date of recall and product description.

The results explain the reason behind the recall, where the drug was distributed, the nature of the recall and the manufacturer's country of origin. It also links to the FDA's official report on the recall so users can get as much information as possible.

"Our next steps will be to have the database automated for updates so users can check the page regularly for the latest recalls," Pallaro said.

