This Week: FedEx results, Fed announcement, home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

MIXED BAG

Wall Street expects that FedEx's latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Financial analysts predict the package delivery company's fiscal third-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue climbed. FedEx issues its latest results Tuesday. Last quarter it posted disappointing earnings. The company was hurt by weak international shipping, especially in Europe.

THE FED SPEAKS

The Federal Reserve serves up its latest interest rate policy update Wednesday.

The remarks will follow a two-day meeting of the central bank's policymakers. At its January meeting, the Fed signaled that it was hitting pause on its rate hikes, citing a slowdown in global growth and the absence of inflation pressures. Many economists believe that the Fed will keep rates on hold for several months.

HOME SALES REBOUND?

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rebounded in February.

Sales fell 1.2 percent in January to their worst pace in more than three years. Would-be buyers are increasingly priced out of homeownership after years of climbing prices and a dearth of homes for sale. The National Association of Realtors reports its tally of February home sales Friday.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Sept. 5.18

Oct. 5.22

Nov. 5.21

Dec. 5.0

Jan. 4.94

Feb. (est.) 5.13

Source: FactSet