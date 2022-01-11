It's Your Week. How are you feeling?

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe the U.S. is in the grips of a full-blown mental health crisis, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

Last week, we asked what words best describe your mood for 2022. It's a whole gamut of emotions.

Some of you are heading into the new year boosted and determined. Others are apprehensive, nervous and cautious. It's been a long couple of years, and several are deflated – describing their mood going into 2022 as sobering and filled with despair.

No matter if you're excited for the year ahead or dreading it (and let's be honest, if you're like me, you're feeling all of the above) it's important to prioritize your personal health and wellness.

Why this matters: Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a rise in depression, anxiety, stress, addiction and other challenges, almost 9 in 10 registered voters say the nation is in the grips of a full-blown "mental health crisis," a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found.

First things first: Stress isn't just a state of mind. Your body is trying to tell you something. And what is languishing? Alonely? A mental health glossary explains what you're feeling.

Though it may be rare to find such unanimity in a nation divided over so many issues, mental health experts said they’re not surprised.

Ranking at-home coronavirus tests

A CVS Pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., announces it's out of coronavirus tests, a shortage that extends throughout the state.

An independent patient safety group unveiled the first public ranking Monday of the most widely used, quick and cheap at-home tests based on how easy the products are for consumers to use.

ECRI, a nonprofit focused on health care quality and cost-effectiveness, evaluated seven no-prescription rapid antigen tests sold via Amazon and chain retailers. The over-the-counter tests were assessed on measures a consumer might find useful such as ease of handling, reading and following instructions and interpreting results.

Here's what it found:

Intrivo's On/Go antigen test garnered the top score of 82.9 on a 100-point scale; BD Veritor ranked the lowest at 51.8. The judges didn't find any test to be excellent or unacceptable.

CareStart and FlowFlex rapid antigen tests joined On/Go as top-tier kits for ease of use and handling. The nation's most widely used rapid antigen test, Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNow, ranked as a middle-tier test; Quidel's QuickVue and InteliSwab received similar scores.

From vaccines to variants, information about the pandemic is constantly evolving. We’ve compiled a resource guide with everything we know about the coronavirus and the best practices for keeping you and your family safe and healthy.

