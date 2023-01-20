A week after Fort Myers teen reported missing, state officials provide update; search on

A week after state officials announced the weeks-long disappearance of a Fort Myers teenager, they identified a person the girl may be with.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Edilsy Roca, 13, she was last seen in the Lehigh Acres area and may be in the company of Imilsy Medina.

They previously reported she was last seen Dec. 21 near the 4000 block of Ford Street.

Authorities say she's 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She was wearing a pink T-shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FDLE at 1-800-356-4774 or Fort Myers police at 239-321-7700.

