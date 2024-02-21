This Week in Fort Worth: election guide, drone delivery, new gorilla birth at the zoo

This week in Fort Worth: Key races to watch in the March 5 elections; drone delivery is coming to Tarrant County; and a new gorilla was born at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Primaries start Feb. 20 and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s election guide is here to help. Key races include two Fort Worth-area congressional seats, tax assessor-collector, and two seats on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

Also: North Richland Hills is discussing allowing drone deliveries of food, medication and other products through Wing Aviation. The company already delivers to Frisco, Little Elm and Lewisville.

In animal news, the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a new addition. Jameela, a western lowland gorilla, was born via Cesarean section at the zoo in January. The zoo announced the birth last week.

