A week after Fort Worth freeway rage killing, police arrest man on suspicion of murder

Police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the killing last week of a motorist on a freeway service road in Fort Worth.

Stephen Parrish was booked in the April 6 shooting death of Jack White Jr., 53, at the intersection of the South Freeway’s northbound service road and East Morphy Street, Fort Worth police said.

Beyond describing that Parrish was motivated by road rage, police did not release other information about the circumstances of the killing or the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

White was shot about 6:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital about 30 minutes after he was shot. His death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooter stayed at the scene.