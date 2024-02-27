This week in Fort Worth: Potholes, forfeited guns, and a small town catches a pig

This week in Fort Worth, the Star-Telegram answers questions like: Who pays for thousands of dollars in pothole damages? Where do forfeited guns go? And how did a six-pack of beer help a small town catch a pig?

Damages from potholes and similar road problems have cost Fort Worth drivers from $85 to more than $3,000. But under Texas law, cities are not liable for repair costs to cars.

Also, the Star-Telegram’s accountability reporter looked into the Tarrant County Sheriff office’s sale of 21 forfeited firearms.

And in animal news, residents of Springtown, Texas were able to rescue a pig that was trapped in a briar parch after one resident offered a six pack of beer and $100 to whoever could catch it.