It's been a week full of severe weather in the central U.S.
An extremely active week of severe weather left storm damage across multiple states.
An extremely active week of severe weather left storm damage across multiple states.
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
The President of the Canary Islands says the eruption is the "most damaging volcano in Europe in the last 100 years."
Data: Pew Research; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosAmericans are taking notice of extreme weather events, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.Details: Two-thirds of Americans say extreme weather events in the U.S. have been occurring more frequently than in the past, while only 28% said they've been taking place about as often, and just 4% perceiving a dropoff in frequency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSo far in 2021, the
Late October precipitation could dampen wildfires in Northern California
(Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo
Rain and snow will develop along the Front Range this afternoon, with wet roads and 40s for the evening commute.
More than 1,300 California firefighters are working to contain the wind-driven blaze that triggered new evacuation orders and far-reaching power shut-offs, officials said. The big picture: The Alisal Fire, which ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday, now spans more than 15,000 acres and is only 5% contained, according to Inciweb, an inter-agency incident information site.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Strong northwest winds continue to push the f
The Ocean Cleanup, the group behind the device, thinks 10 such installations could clean 50% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in five years.
Jamie Yuccas reports on erratic winds fueling the still growing Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County(10-13-2021)
The leaves in your yard might be starting to fall to the ground. But if you were planning to add raking to your weekend to-do list, think again.
Thursday will feature showers, but the real downpours – with snow at higher elevations – are setting up for the weekend.
One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.
Nine percent of wildfires in California are linked to arson, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Southwest Airlines' cancellations have affected travelers across the US, not just in Florida, due to its point-to-point operations.
The wreck of a storied military ship that served in two World Wars, performed patrols in waters off Alaska for decades, and at one point was captained by the first Black man to command a U.S. government vessel has been found, the Coast Guard said Thursday. A wreck thought to be the U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear, which sank in 1963 about 260 miles east of Boston as it was being towed to Philadelphia, where it was going to be converted into a floating restaurant, was located in 2019. “At the time of the loss of Bear, it was already recognized as a historic ship," said Joe Hoyt, of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.
The Duke of Sussex has pleaded with corporate oil drillers not to “pillage the ecosystem for potential profit” as he launched a new environmental campaign.
Huge wind turbines are pushing the limits of what ports and installation vessels can handle.
What time of day are deer most active? Are there more this year? What should you do if you hit one? Answers to some common questions.
In this week's segment, KPIX Meteorologist Darren Peck explains what the early Sierra snow means for this winter's long range forecast