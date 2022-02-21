The Week In Games: Elden Ring Is Nearly Here

A man in armor riding a horse charges at a large dragon in the middle of the night.

Finally, after years of hype and memes, Elden Ring is coming out this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. I’m not even planning to play it and I’m excited.

Time to peek behind the curtain this week and let me rant about the fact that Nintendo has seemingly changed their website store for games. Now, I can no longer easily see all the upcoming games and sort them by release date like before. So, it might seem like there is less shovelware being dropped on the Switch store this week, but really it’s just because Nintendo has gone and made it harder for me to catalog it all.

Read more

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Tuesday, February 22

Monark | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (DLC) | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sol Cresta | PS4, Switch, PC

Blue Prince | PC, Mac

Monster Crown | Xbox One

Tiny Combat Arena | PC

SCP: Pandemic | PC

Wednesday, February 23

Dr. Oil | Xbox One

Edge of Eternity | Switch

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual | PSVR

For The Warp | Switch

Final Fantasy VI | PC

Blade and Sword | PC

Thursday, February 24

Assetto Corsa: Competizione | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Martha Is Dead | PS5, PS4, PC

Variable Barricade | Switch

Never Alone | Switch

Light Up The Room | Xbox One

15in1 Solitaire | Switch

Amazing Machines | Switch

Antarctica 88 | Switch

Who Is Zombie? | Switch

Ghost on the Shore | PC, Mac

Clouzyl | PC

Friday, February 25