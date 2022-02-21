The Week In Games: Elden Ring Is Nearly Here
Finally, after years of hype and memes, Elden Ring is coming out this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. I’m not even planning to play it and I’m excited.
Time to peek behind the curtain this week and let me rant about the fact that Nintendo has seemingly changed their website store for games. Now, I can no longer easily see all the upcoming games and sort them by release date like before. So, it might seem like there is less shovelware being dropped on the Switch store this week, but really it’s just because Nintendo has gone and made it harder for me to catalog it all.
Read more
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Tuesday, February 22
Monark | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (DLC) | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Sol Cresta | PS4, Switch, PC
Blue Prince | PC, Mac
Monster Crown | Xbox One
Tiny Combat Arena | PC
SCP: Pandemic | PC
Wednesday, February 23
Dr. Oil | Xbox One
Edge of Eternity | Switch
Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual | PSVR
For The Warp | Switch
Final Fantasy VI | PC
Blade and Sword | PC
Thursday, February 24
Assetto Corsa: Competizione | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Martha Is Dead | PS5, PS4, PC
Variable Barricade | Switch
Never Alone | Switch
Light Up The Room | Xbox One
15in1 Solitaire | Switch
Amazing Machines | Switch
Antarctica 88 | Switch
Who Is Zombie? | Switch
Ghost on the Shore | PC, Mac
Clouzyl | PC
Friday, February 25
GRID Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Tormented Souls | PS4, Xbox One
Moto Roader MC | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream | PS4, Switch, PC
Elden Ring | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Tux & Funny | Xbox One
Figment 2: Creed Valley | Switch, PC
Aeternum Quest | Switch
Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded | Switch
One Guy Gun | Switch
Plunderer’s Adventures | Switch
A Perfect Day | PC