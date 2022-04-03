The Week In Games: In A Galaxy Far, Far Away... And Filled With Lego Bricks
After a few delays, the next entry in the Lego Star Wars series is nearly here and is arriving on Tuesday on... everything!
I’m very excited to play the new Star Wars game, but I want to instead take a moment to point out something very strange to me still. MLB The Show 22 is out this week, on the same day as Star Wars, but is coming out on Xbox and Switch. I should be used to seeing it on non-PlayStation consoles by now, this isn’t the first year it’s made the leap. But still can’t get over it. Maybe by MLB The Show 23 or 24!
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, April 4
Dashing Dodgems | Switch
Tuesday, April 5
Before We Leave | PS5, PS4
Legal Dungeon | Xbox One
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
MLB The Show 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Replica | Xbox One
Wednesday, April 6
Outbreak: Contagious Memories | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Worm Run | Switch
Z-Warp | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Thursday, April 7
Bibi & Tina - New Adventures With Horses | Switch
Cars Puzzles Games - Funny Car & Trucks Preschool Jigsaw Education Learning Puzzle Games for Babies, Kids & Toddlers | Switch
Chinatown Detective Agency | Xbox One, Switch, PC
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Eschatos | PS4
Floating Farmer | Switch
Forgive Me Father | PC
Godfall Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | Switch
Janitor Bleeds | Xbox One, PC
Kombinera | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Mokoko X | Switch, PC
Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers | Switch
Red White Yellow Zinger | Switch
Road Maintenance Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter | Switch
Slipstream | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Spingram | Switch
The House of the Dead: Remake | Switch
The Last Friend | Switch
Traditional Braves | Switch
Whiskey & Zombies | Xbox One
Friday, April 8
Astrodogs | Switch
Boreal Tenebrae | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Calm Colors | Switch
Rocket Cows | Switch
World of One | Switch
Saturday, April 9
Axolotl | Switch
Micro Stunt Machina | Switch