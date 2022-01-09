The Week In Games: God of War and Monster Hunter Arrive On PC

Zack Zwiezen
·2 min read
Decorative
Decorative

This week sees the release of some previously console-only games on PC. The God of War reboot-sequel-thing hits PC on January 14 and Monster Hunter Rise lands on PC two days earlier on January 12.

I’m excited to check out The Anacrusis, the latest 4 player co-op shooter in the vein of Left 4 Dead. But instead of just trying to be Left 4 Dead, like Back 4 Blood, The Anacrusis seems to have its own style and feel. Plus, it’s launching on Game Pass with full crossplay support across PC and console. So it should be easy to wrangle up some folks to play with once it’s out on January 13.

Read more

I also might boot up God of War on my PC just to turn up all the settings and go “Ohhhh... ahhhh...” for a few minutes. Or I’ll just play more Destiny 2. (Probably that.)

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 10

  • Picross S7 | Switch

  • Star Balls | Switch

Tuesday, January 11

  • Neko Ghost Jump! | PC

  • dweeMIXED: Thwee Pack | Switch

Wednesday, January 12

  • Mushroom Wars 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

  • The Kids We Were: Complete Edition | PC

  • Monster Hunter Rise | PC

Thursday, January 13

  • Astroneer | Switch

  • Eschatos | Switch

  • The Anacrusis | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Duel Princess | Switch

  • Mary Sketler 2 | PC

  • Battle Brothers | PS4, Xbox One

  • Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | Xbox One

  • Rescue Party: Live! | PC

  • Nova-111 | Switch

  • hocus 2 | Switch

  • Eternal Radiance | Switch

  • Duel Princess | Switch

  • Pixel Game Maker Series GAME BATTLE TYCOON | Switch

  • Sniper Time: The Shooting Range | Switch

  • Headland | Switch

Friday, January 14

  • Aery - Dreamscape | Xbox One, PC

  • Operation Zeta | Xbox One, PC

  • God of War | PC

  • Supraland Six Inches Under | PC

  • New Home: Medieval Village | PC

  • Kansei: The Second Turn | Switch

  • Pinball Jam | Switch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mario Kart 9 might already be in the works with ‘a new twist’

    This May, it will have been eight years since Nintendo released Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U. The closest that we have gotten to a sequel is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which Nintendo bills as the “definitive version” of the game for Switch. But where is Mario Kart 9? Is it even in development? … The post Mario Kart 9 might already be in the works with ‘a new twist’ appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in January

    These stocks can help you gain exposure to one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world.

  • iRacing acquires prolific racing game developer Monster Games | Gaming Roundup

    This week in racing game news, iRacing acquires Monster Games, a Bugatti gets added to "PUBG: New State" and "Dirt 5" comes to Playstation Plus.

  • New Minecraft Mod Turns The Game Into Doom (2016)

    Doomed: Demons of the Nether is a new, free mod out today for Minecraft that turns the entire blocky survival game into a surprisingly accurate-looking recreation of the 2016 Doom reboot, complete with shotguns and even a BFG.