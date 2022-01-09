The Week In Games: God of War and Monster Hunter Arrive On PC
This week sees the release of some previously console-only games on PC. The God of War reboot-sequel-thing hits PC on January 14 and Monster Hunter Rise lands on PC two days earlier on January 12.
I’m excited to check out The Anacrusis, the latest 4 player co-op shooter in the vein of Left 4 Dead. But instead of just trying to be Left 4 Dead, like Back 4 Blood, The Anacrusis seems to have its own style and feel. Plus, it’s launching on Game Pass with full crossplay support across PC and console. So it should be easy to wrangle up some folks to play with once it’s out on January 13.
I also might boot up God of War on my PC just to turn up all the settings and go “Ohhhh... ahhhh...” for a few minutes. Or I’ll just play more Destiny 2. (Probably that.)
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, January 10
Picross S7 | Switch
Star Balls | Switch
Tuesday, January 11
Neko Ghost Jump! | PC
dweeMIXED: Thwee Pack | Switch
Wednesday, January 12
Mushroom Wars 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The Kids We Were: Complete Edition | PC
Monster Hunter Rise | PC
Thursday, January 13
Astroneer | Switch
Eschatos | Switch
The Anacrusis | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Duel Princess | Switch
Mary Sketler 2 | PC
Battle Brothers | PS4, Xbox One
Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | Xbox One
Rescue Party: Live! | PC
Nova-111 | Switch
hocus 2 | Switch
Eternal Radiance | Switch
Pixel Game Maker Series GAME BATTLE TYCOON | Switch
Sniper Time: The Shooting Range | Switch
Headland | Switch
Friday, January 14
Aery - Dreamscape | Xbox One, PC
Operation Zeta | Xbox One, PC
God of War | PC
Supraland Six Inches Under | PC
New Home: Medieval Village | PC
Kansei: The Second Turn | Switch
Pinball Jam | Switch