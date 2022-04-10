The Week In Games: Nobody Saves The World On April 14
Nobody Saves The World, which already had fans on Xbox and PC after releasing on those platforms in January, makes its way over to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later this week.
Nobody Saves The World Turns Zelda Into A Super Satisfying Dungeon Grind
I’m too busy still playing Lego Star Wars and Nightmare Reaper on Steam to play anything else. Luckily, this is mostly a quiet week for me. Maybe I’ll have some time to finally finish Stranger of Paradise!
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, April 11
Double Shot Gals | Switch
Tuesday, April 12
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | Switch
B.I.O.T.A. | PC
Cathedral | PS4
Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Switch
Sephonie | PC
Wednesday, April 13
Car Detailing Simulator | PC
Pad of Time | Switch
Thursday, April 14
Bunny Mahjo | Switch
Bush Hockey League | Switch
Cat Cafe Manager | Switch, PC
CRIMESIGHT | PC
Death Park 2 | Switch
Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness | Switch
Inner Voices | Switch
Labyrinth of the Chaka King | Switch
Nobody Saves The World | PS5, PS4, Switch
Pinball Freedom | Switch
Pretty Girls Rivers | PS5, PS4, Switch
Road 96 | Ps5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Rotund Rebound | Switch
RUN: The World In-Between | Switch, PC
Shooting Star Island | Switch
Sockventure | Switch
TAPE: Unveil the Memories | PS4, PC
Toodee and Topdee | Switch
Friday, April 15
A Sketchbook About Her Sun | PS4, Switch
Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook | Switch
Formula Retro Racing | Switch
Kingdom Workshop | PC
Lumberhill | Switch
Sally Face | Xbox One
Taito Milestones | Switch
Tormented Souls | Switch
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril | Xbox One
Wild West Corps | Switch