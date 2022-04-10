The Week In Games: Nobody Saves The World On April 14

Decorative

Nobody Saves The World, which already had fans on Xbox and PC after releasing on those platforms in January, makes its way over to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later this week.

I’m too busy still playing Lego Star Wars and Nightmare Reaper on Steam to play anything else. Luckily, this is mostly a quiet week for me. Maybe I’ll have some time to finally finish Stranger of Paradise!

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:



Monday, April 11

Double Shot Gals | Switch

Tuesday, April 12

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | Switch

B.I.O.T.A. | PC

Cathedral | PS4

Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Switch

Sephonie | PC

Wednesday, April 13

Car Detailing Simulator | PC

Pad of Time | Switch

Thursday, April 14

Bunny Mahjo | Switch

Bush Hockey League | Switch

Cat Cafe Manager | Switch, PC

CRIMESIGHT | PC

Death Park 2 | Switch

Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness | Switch

Inner Voices | Switch

Labyrinth of the Chaka King | Switch

Nobody Saves The World | PS5, PS4, Switch

Pinball Freedom | Switch

Pretty Girls Rivers | PS5, PS4, Switch

Road 96 | Ps5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Rotund Rebound | Switch

RUN: The World In-Between | Switch, PC

Shooting Star Island | Switch

Sockventure | Switch

TAPE: Unveil the Memories | PS4, PC

Toodee and Topdee | Switch

Friday, April 15