The Week In Games: What's On The Horizon?
It’s time for another large open-world game. Have you had enough time to finish the last one? Well, regardless, Horizon Forbidden West releases on PS4 and PS5 this Friday.
I’ve been watching someone play through the first Horizon game on PS5 and besides it looking and running a lot better, I’m realizing just how much of that game I enjoyed. Honestly, watching the first game is getting me more excited for the sequel than any of the trailers or videos have. Now, I just need to carve out time to play it.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, February 14
Infernax | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Heart of the Woods | PS5, PS4
River City Girls Zero | Switch
Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL | Switch
Smash Star | Switch
Tuesday, February 15
Holy Purge | PC
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Liberte | PC
Super Dungeon Maker | PC
Nimbus: Infinity | PC
Wednesday, February 16
Beat Souls | Switch
Tax Fugitive | Switch
Spellmaster: The Saga | PC
Thursday, February 17
The King of Fighters XV | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Total War: Warhammer 3 | PC, Mac, Linux
From Heaven To Earth | Xbox One, Switch
Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden | PS4, Switch, PC
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | Switch
Duggy | Switch
BigChick | Switch
Mr Maker 3D Level Editor | Switch
Light Up The Room | Switch
Fluffy Cubed | Switch
Red Colony 3 | Switch
Upaon: A Snake’s Journey | Switch
Trash Sailors | Switch
The Table Game | Switch
Friday, February 18
Super Toy Cars Offroad | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Rover Mechanic Simulator | Switch
Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4
Gravity Runner | Switch
Gem Wizards Tactics | Switch
Mages and Treasures | Switch
Spaceflight Simulator | PC
Saturday, February 19
Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Xbox One