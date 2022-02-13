The Week In Games: What's On The Horizon?

Decorative

It’s time for another large open-world game. Have you had enough time to finish the last one? Well, regardless, Horizon Forbidden West releases on PS4 and PS5 this Friday.

I’ve been watching someone play through the first Horizon game on PS5 and besides it looking and running a lot better, I’m realizing just how much of that game I enjoyed. Honestly, watching the first game is getting me more excited for the sequel than any of the trailers or videos have. Now, I just need to carve out time to play it.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, February 14

Infernax | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Heart of the Woods | PS5, PS4

River City Girls Zero | Switch

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL | Switch

Smash Star | Switch

Tuesday, February 15

Holy Purge | PC

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Liberte | PC

Super Dungeon Maker | PC

Nimbus: Infinity | PC

Wednesday, February 16

Beat Souls | Switch

Tax Fugitive | Switch

Spellmaster: The Saga | PC

Thursday, February 17

The King of Fighters XV | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Total War: Warhammer 3 | PC, Mac, Linux

From Heaven To Earth | Xbox One, Switch

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden | PS4, Switch, PC

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | Switch

Duggy | Switch

BigChick | Switch

Mr Maker 3D Level Editor | Switch

Light Up The Room | Switch

Fluffy Cubed | Switch

Red Colony 3 | Switch

Upaon: A Snake’s Journey | Switch

Trash Sailors | Switch

The Table Game | Switch

Friday, February 18

Super Toy Cars Offroad | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Rover Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4

Gravity Runner | Switch

Gem Wizards Tactics | Switch

Mages and Treasures | Switch

Spaceflight Simulator | PC

