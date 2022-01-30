The Week In Games: The Zombies Are Coming

Zack Zwiezen
·2 min read
Zombies! Love or hate ‘em, they are still a big part of pop culture. And later this week the next big zombie game, Dying Light 2, releases for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

I was a big, big fan of the original game back when it came out in 2015. The mix of parkour and first-person melee combat really helped it stand out from all the other zombie games that had come before it. So I’m excited for more of that, but now on new fancy consoles! (Though Dying Light 2 is also still coming out on PS4 and Xbox One for those who are still unable or uninterested in grabbing a next-gen machine.)

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 31

  • Treasure Hunter Man 2 | Switch

Tuesday, February 1

  • Dyna Bomb | Xbox One

  • Life is Strange: Remastered Collection | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Storyteller | Switch, PC

  • Kharon’s Crypt - Even Death May Die | Switch

  • GUNGUNGUN | Switch

Wednesday, February 2

  • The Sealed Ampoule | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • The Waylanders | PC

  • Webbed | Xbox One, Switch

  • Invert | Switch

  • Yeah Yeah Beebiss II | Switch

  • The Dead Tree of Racniuna | Switch

Thursday, February 3

  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment | Switch

  • The Hundred Year Kingdom | Switch, PC

  • 1CC Games Shump Collection | Switch

  • Food Delivery Battle | Switch

  • Draw A Stickman: Epic | Switch

  • Super Shadow Break: Showdown! NINJA VS THE THREE KAIJUS | Switch

  • Phlegethon | Switch

Friday, February 4

  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Croc’s World Construction Kit 2 | Xbox One, PC

  • Ambition Record | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Maglam Road | PS4, Switch

  • Frog Ball Rerolled | Switch

  • Math Gym | Switch

  • Mille and Molly | Switch

  • #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle | Switch

  • Alexio | Switch

  • The Song Out Of Space | Switch

  • Land of Screens | Switch

Saturday, February 5

  • Mania Fish | Switch

  • Jumping Helix Ball | Switch

  • Pirate’s Gold | Switch

