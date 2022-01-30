The Week In Games: The Zombies Are Coming
Zombies! Love or hate ‘em, they are still a big part of pop culture. And later this week the next big zombie game, Dying Light 2, releases for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
I was a big, big fan of the original game back when it came out in 2015. The mix of parkour and first-person melee combat really helped it stand out from all the other zombie games that had come before it. So I’m excited for more of that, but now on new fancy consoles! (Though Dying Light 2 is also still coming out on PS4 and Xbox One for those who are still unable or uninterested in grabbing a next-gen machine.)
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, January 31
Treasure Hunter Man 2 | Switch
Tuesday, February 1
Dyna Bomb | Xbox One
Life is Strange: Remastered Collection | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Storyteller | Switch, PC
Kharon’s Crypt - Even Death May Die | Switch
GUNGUNGUN | Switch
Wednesday, February 2
The Sealed Ampoule | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
The Waylanders | PC
Webbed | Xbox One, Switch
Invert | Switch
Yeah Yeah Beebiss II | Switch
The Dead Tree of Racniuna | Switch
Thursday, February 3
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment | Switch
The Hundred Year Kingdom | Switch, PC
1CC Games Shump Collection | Switch
Food Delivery Battle | Switch
Draw A Stickman: Epic | Switch
Super Shadow Break: Showdown! NINJA VS THE THREE KAIJUS | Switch
Phlegethon | Switch
Friday, February 4
Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Croc’s World Construction Kit 2 | Xbox One, PC
Ambition Record | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Maglam Road | PS4, Switch
Frog Ball Rerolled | Switch
Math Gym | Switch
Mille and Molly | Switch
#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle | Switch
Alexio | Switch
The Song Out Of Space | Switch
Land of Screens | Switch
Saturday, February 5
Mania Fish | Switch
Jumping Helix Ball | Switch
Pirate’s Gold | Switch