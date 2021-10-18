It's Your Week. The Great Resignation is upon us.

Today we remember trailblazing military commander and first Black secretary of state, Colin Powell. The national security leader died Monday at 84 from COVID-19 complications.

Also in the news this week: Americans are quitting their jobs. Millennials are flooding the housing market. And the viral Netflix show "Squid Game" is not just gore, but an exploration of society and debt.

A storied legacy | Powell is remembered for his diplomatic and military legacy, writes USA TODAY's Tom Vanden Brook. His career was marked by firsts: the first and only Black officer to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the first Black man to become secretary of state. He made the case for the war to rid Iraq of weapons of mass destruction, a cause that he was reluctant to push and for which he later expressed regret.

Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington on Feb. 15, 2001.

Left to rot | When Champlain Towers South ascended from the beachfront 40 years ago in the quaint Miami suburb of Surfside, the new condominium gleamed with promise. But even before developers sold off the 136 units to their first owners, the construction had been botched and the building had been set on a course to rot from the foundation up, a USA TODAY investigation shows.

'The pervasive stigma is insane' | Four police officers died by suicide after the Jan. 6 insurrection. It's the reason their names won't be memorialized. The Capitol attack, and the suicides that followed, reignited a national discussion about what constitutes a job-related death and the policies that advocates say perpetuate a long-standing bias that law enforcement has failed to confront.

Spotlight: The Great Resignation is changing America's workforce

In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs. Were you one of them?

Many workers bolted in search of higher pay, better employment conditions and critical support in their daily lives. And it's a trend that's here to stay. USA TODAY's Paul Davidson breaks down why workers are quitting and what we can expect from the labor market in the future.

“It’s no longer enough that employers are adjusting wages,” said Becky Frankiewicz, president of Manpower group North America. “They’ve got to address health and well-being, safety and flexibility too ... What people want from work and life has changed.”

We're getting less for our money. Food prices are climbing amid worker shortages, supply-chain problems and extreme weather.

As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute: 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back.'

