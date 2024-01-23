After a week of 'hateful,' 'stupid' bills, Oklahoma lawmaker angles for constructive bills

Oklahoma lawmakers have made headlines this week as a stack of proposed laws emerged on unusual topics, ranging from restricting "furries" in schools to labeling Hispanic gang members as terrorists.

In reaction to what he called "some of the most hateful, disgusting, and honestly just stupid bills ever excreted," one state representative took to social media to showcase bills he hopes to pass instead.

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants

Oklahoma's Rep. Jacob Rose Rosecrants, D-Norman, posted a thread on X, previously called Twitter, on Jan. 19 that lists five bills ranging from improving recess time for elementary school students to adding mental health appointments to excused school absences.

Got bills?



Why yes, I do!



— Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (@jacobrosecrants) January 19, 2024

Proposed 'Right to Recess Act'

Co-authored by Rosecrants and State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, House Bill 1081 would create a state law requiring at least 30 minutes of daily recess in pre-K through 5th grade.

The bill would define recess as child-led and practicable, and would strongly recommend recess not be taken away as punishment.

Bill would add mental health appointments to excused school absences

House Bill 1035, a carryover bill from 2023, is "a House vote away from the Governor's signature," Rosecrants said.

The bill would add mental health and occupational health appointments to the list of excused absences from school. "Many districts do this, some don't," Rosecrants said.

Bill adding school supplies to Oklahoma tax-free weekend

Right now, the only items included in Oklahoma's annual tax-free weekend are clothing and footwear.

Rosecrants and Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, want to add select school supplies to the sales tax holiday through House Bill 1039, which takes place the first full weekend of August.

Bill would clean up Homicide Prevention Act

Rosecrants passed the Homicide Prevention Act to strengthen Oklahoma's stalking laws in 2022.

House Bill 3063 will clean up portions of the act, including the delivery of the Stalking Warning Letter. The bill would also add language requiring stalking victims to be notified of the availability to meet with someone from a domestic violence prevention program.

Bill would increase geographic literacy in Oklahoma

Hoping to boost geographic literacy in Oklahoma, Rosecrants' House Bill 3064 earmarks $150,000 to the State Department of Education for that purpose. The bill is known as the GIS Workforce Development Act.

"Y’all can’t even imagine how important GIS jobs are to our economy," Rosecrants said.

Bill proposes school bus advertisements

The last bill Rosecrants highlighted, House Bill 3062, would allow public school districts to place advertisements on school busses to earn more revenue. He said most districts have a hard time keeping their busses staffed and up to date

"While I don't spell out that the monies shall be spent on transportation, it's my great hope that this bill can unlock more revenue so they can if they need to do so," Rosecrants said.

