This Week: Job openings, Fed minutes, JPMorgan results

FILE- In this March 20, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington. The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its most recent policymakers’ meeting on Wednesday, April 10. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HELP WANTED

A new Labor Department survey of job openings should provide insight into the health of the U.S. labor market.

The February Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, is due out Tuesday. The survey provides figures for overall hiring, as well as the number of quits and layoffs. U.S. employers posted 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

Sept. 7.4

Oct. 7.6

Nov. 7.6

Dec. 7.5

Jan. 7.6

Feb. (est.) 7.5

Source: FactSet

CLOSE-UP ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its most recent policymakers' meeting on Wednesday.

At the mid-March meeting, the Fed kept its target interest rate unchanged and signaled that it expects to keep rates steady all year. That represented a change from December, when the central bank signaled that it expected to hike rates twice this year.

A DOWNBEAT START?

Wall Street expects that JPMorgan Chase got off to a lackluster start this year.

Financial analysts predict the banking giant's earnings and revenue declined in the first quarter from a year earlier. That would follow a disappointing fourth quarter, when its profits badly missed analysts' forecasts due to weakness in the bank's bond-trading business. JPMorgan serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Friday.