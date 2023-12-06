This week in Kansas City: Fairy Princess at Kansas City Museum, plus more holiday fun

The Fairy Princess, a holiday tradition dating to 1935, will return this weekend for her 37th year at the Kansas City Museum.

Kline’s department store in downtown Kansas City created the Fairy Princess for children to visit as an alternative to Santa Claus. The museum resumed the Fairy Princess tradition in 1987, nearly two decades after Kline’s closed.

She will set up shop at the Betty Milbank Waldrop Salon in the recently renovated Corinthian Hall, which houses the museum. Hours will be 3-7 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 9 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10, and advance time tickets ($15) are required. More information at kansascitymuseum.org.

Holiday music and dance

▪ Prelude to Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($10-$20). preludetochristmas.com.

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” in Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Dec. 9, Kauffman Center ($59-$105). kcsymphony.org.

▪ “The Nutcracker, A Kansas Ballet,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Lawrence Arts Center ($30-$60). lawrenceartscenter.org.

▪ Storling Dance Theater, “Child of Hope,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, The Culture House ($18-$30). storlingdance.org.

▪ Kansas City Chorale, “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Country Club United Methodist Church, and 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Atonement Lutheran Church ($20-$25). kcchorale.org.

▪ Kansas City Civic Orchestra, “Sounds of the Season,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Atonement Lutheran Church (free). kccivic.org.

▪ Kansas City Chorale, “A Chorale Family Christmas,” 1 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Michael the Archangel ($5-$10). kcchorale.org.

▪ Christmas with Kansas City Bronze, 4 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church ($15-$50). festivalsingers.org.

▪ MNU Festival of Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Bell Center ($6-$12). mnu.edu.

▪ Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church ($20-$40). bachariasoloists.com.

▪ Liberty Symphony Orchestra, “Holidays Around the World,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Second Baptist Church, Liberty (free). libertysymphony.org.

▪ Big Band Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Liberty Hall ($30). libertyhall.net.

▪ Jim Brickman, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Folly ($35-$70). follytheater.org.

Templeton portrays Bob Crachit in Martin City Melodrama’s production of “The Christmas Canine!” The theater supports organizations providing homes for senior dogs.

Holiday theater

▪ “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Lied Center ($14-$40). lied.ku.edu.

▪ “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Play,” opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; runs through Dec. 23, MTH Theater at Crown Center ($45-$65). musictheaterheritage.com.

▪ “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Yardley Hall ($12-$85). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ “The Christmas Canine!” opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; runs through Jan. 1, Martin City Melodrama ($10). martincitymelodrama.org.

▪ “Elf The Musical,” opens 8 p.m. Dec. 8; runs through Dec. 23, Warwick ($32.50-$35). padgettproductionskc.com.

▪ “Seussical: The Musical,” Theatre in the Park, opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; runs through Dec. 23, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center ($10-$17). theatreinthepark.org.

▪ “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Music Hall ($29-$79). kcconvention.com.

More holiday events

▪ Westport Christmas Market, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 9, Westport District (free). westportkcmo.com.

▪ Santa Dash 5K and Elf Dash, 10 a.m. Dec. 9, Westport District ($12-$40). kcsantadash.com.

▪ Pendleton Heights Holiday Homes Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9, Pendleton Heights ($20). phkc.org.

▪ Candlelight Tour of Fort Osage, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 9, Fort Osage National Historic Landmark ($10). makeyourdayhere.com.

▪ Leavenworth Vintage Homes Tour, 1-6 p.m. Dec. 10, Leavenworth ($25). leavenworthhistory.org.

▪ “Joyeux Noël” film screening, 11 a.m. Dec. 10, National WWI Museum and Memorial (free). theworldwar.org.

▪ The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Midland ($49.50-$99.50). midlandkc.com.

More entertainment

▪ Host Steven Rinella will bring his “The MeatEater” podcast celebrating all things outdoors to the Folly, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 ($39.50-$199.50). follytheater.org.

▪ Joe Gatto from the TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index” will perform at the Midland, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 ($39.75-$59.75). midlandkc.com.

▪ Touring comedian Mark Normand will come to the Uptown, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 ($35-$66). uptowntheater.com.

British rock star John Waite will perform Dec. 8 at the Ameristar.

More music

▪ Old Dominion with Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, T-Mobile Center ($29-$99). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ John Waite, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Ameristar ($35-$195). ameristarkansascity.com.