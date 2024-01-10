This week in Kansas City: Three theater openings, monster trucks and Joyce DiDonato

After a lull to begin the new year, theater will return in earnest this week to the Kansas City area with shows from Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, Black Repertory Theatre and Kansas City Actors Theatre.

The MET’s “Judgment at Nuremberg” and KCAT’s “Gaslight (Angel Street)” are dramas drawn from classic movies. Black Repertory Theatre’s “A God*Sib’s Tale” is a musical that weaves jazz with opera.

▪ “Judgment at Nuremberg,” Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11-12, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-19, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Warwick Theater ($39-$54). warwickkc.org.

▪ “A God*Sib’s Tale,” Black Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12-13, 3 p.m. Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-20, 3 p.m. Jan. 21, Just Off Broadway Theatre ($30). brtkc.org.

▪ “Gaslight (Angel Street),” Kansas City Actors Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-20, 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-27, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 1-2, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 2 p.m. Feb. 4, City Stage ($20-$48). kcactors.org.

Crosby Kemper III, former executive director of the Kansas City Public Library who is now director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will discuss a new PBS series about the nation’s historic sites Jan. 11 at the library’s Plaza branch.

More entertainment

▪ Crosby Kemper III, former executive director of the Kansas City Public Library, will return to the Plaza branch to discuss the three-part PBS series “Visions of America: All Stories, All People, All Places” about historic sites that symbolize the nation’s spirit of independence, including the18th & Vine Jazz District, 6 p.m. Jan. 11 (free). kclibrary.org.

▪ The Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, will bring his act to the Midland, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 ($59.50-$150). midlandkc.com.

Tyler Henry, star of the Netflix series “Life After Death With Tyler Henry,” will perform at the Midland on Jan. 11.

▪ Restaurant Week, offering special menus at restaurants throughout the area, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local charities, will run Jan. 12-21 ($20-$55). kcrestaurantweek.com.

▪ The movie “Make Me Famous” will come to the Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins Museum, including a Q&A with director Brian Vincent, a Raytown native who attended Shawnee Mission West High School, and his wife, producer Heather Spore, 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and 2 p.m. Jan. 14 ($10-$13). nelson-atkins.org/tivoli.

▪ Monster trucks will invade the T-Mobile Center for Monster Jam, 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 1 p.m. Jan. 14 ($25-$95). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ “MLK — The Dream Continues” at the Westport Coffeehouse theater will feature music by the Trinity Jazz Ensemble as well as readings, 6 p.m. Jan. 14 ($5-$10). trinityjazz.weebly.com.

Opera legend and Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato will join the Kansas City Symphony for performances Jan. 12-14 at the Kauffman Center.

Music

▪ Casey Donahew, 8 p.m. Jan. 11, Madrid ($35). madridtheatre.com.

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Joyce DiDonato’s Sparkling Songs, and Strauss’ Die Fledermaus,” 8 p.m. Jan. 12-13, 2 p.m. Jan. 14, Kauffman Center ($29-$115). kcsymphony.org.

▪ Bach Aria Soloists and Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, “Women of Note in Words & Song,” 8 p.m. Jan 13, Polsky Theatre ($12-$35). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Uptown ($30-$61). uptowntheater.com.

Newly announced

▪ Folk rock duo Indigo Girls, Feb. 29, Uptown. uptowntheater.com.

▪ Emmy Award-winning actor (“Ted Lasso”) and comedian Brett Goldstein, April 20, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org.

▪ Christian music icon Chris Tomlin, April 27, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Local rapper Tech N9ne with Kansas City Symphony, May 4, Midland. kcsymphony.org.