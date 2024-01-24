This week in KC: Disney on Ice, Nikki Glaser, new musical about Underground Railroad

“North,” a new musical for the whole family by bestselling author and jazz vocalist Ashli St. Armant, will run this weekend at Yardley Hall.

The story about a teenage boy and his mother who escape slavery in the Deep South is based on actual accounts from the Underground Railroad network and St. Armant’s family history in Louisiana.

School shows ($6) will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 25-26, with public shows ($5-$45) at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets and more information at jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

More theater

▪ “The Prom,” opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; runs through Feb. 18, White Theatre ($18-$38). thejkc.org.

▪ “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” opens 9:45 a.m. Jan. 30; runs through March 10, Coterie ($14-$18). thecoterie.org.

▪ “Mean Girls,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Lied Center ($21-$60). lied.ku.edu.

Afghan-Canadian artist Hangama Amiri will present “A Homage to Home” through Aug. 25 at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, with an opening talk at 6 p.m. Jan. 25.

More entertainment

▪ Disney on Ice will present “Into the Magic” at the T-Mobile Center, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 26, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 28 ($17-$30). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ The Pirate Treasure Hunt following Captain Careless’ search for his lost treasure will open at Sea Life Kansas City, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26; runs through April 1 (included in admission, $19.99). visitsealife.com/kansas-city.

▪ “A Homage to Home” by Afghan-Canadian artist Hangama Amiri, who fled the Taliban as a child, will open at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art with an artist talk, 6 p.m. Jan. 25; runs through Aug. 25 (free). kemperart.org.

▪ Craig Conover from the Bravo reality series “Southern Charm” will appear along with more than 250 exhibitors at the Johnson County Home & Garden Show at the Overland Park Convention Center, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 26-27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28 ($12-$14). johnsoncountyhomeshow.com.

▪ St. Louis native, KU alum and nationally popular comedian Nikki Glaser will bring her Good Girl World Tour to the Uptown. 8 p.m. Jan. 27 ($40.50-$50.50). uptowntheater.com.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, a University of Kansas alum, will perform Jan. 27 at the Uptown.

Music

▪ The Band That Fell to Earth, 7 p.m. Jan. 25-27, RecordBar ($24.36-$61.73). therecordbar.com.

▪ Emma Langford and Carswell and Hope, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, Kansas City Irish Center ($25). irishcenterkc.org.

▪ Rosamunde Trio, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 1900 Building ($10-$30). icm.park.edu.

▪ Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, Uptown ($69-$248). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Opus 76 Quartet, “Candlelight: Mozart, Bach, & Timeless Composers,” 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Jan. 26, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($40-$60). opus76.org.

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, Plus the Magic Flute” 8 p.m. Jan. 26-27, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Kauffman Center ($25-$99). kcsymphony.org.

▪ The Hot Sardines, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Folly ($25-$45). follytheater.org.

▪ Sonic Symphony, 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Music Hall ($100.75). kcconvention.com.

▪ WindSync, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre ($12-$35). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events.

Newly announced

▪ R & B Super Fest featuring Anthony Hamilton and Friends, March 31, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com

▪ The Cancelled Podcast Tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, April 25, Midland. midlandkc.com

▪ The Mavericks, May 23-25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

▪ Monster Jam, June 15, Arrowhead. monsterjam.com

▪ Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power, June 24, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

▪ Kidz Bop Live, July 20, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

▪ Melissa Etheridge and Jewel, July 31, Starlight. kcstarlight.com