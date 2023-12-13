This week in KC: ‘Modern Family’ co-star leads comedy tour. Plus so much Christmas

The stars of the comedy podcast “This Is Important” will discuss some of the most important topics facing society today when they come to town. Well, only if you consider the likes of diarrhea and naked grandmas important.

Comic actor Adam Devine (“Modern Family,” “Pitch Perfect”) will head the cast that also will include Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck when they bring a stage version of their podcast to the Midland at 8 p.m. Dec. 15.

Tickets ($39.50-$69.50) are available at midlandkc.com.

The Kansas City Symphony and Chorus will perform their Christmas Festival six times Dec. 14-17 at the Kauffman Center.

Holiday events

▪ Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Kauffman Center ($47-$107). kcsymphony.org.

▪ Academy of the Arts, “Nutcracker, All Jazz’d Up!,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 17, City Stage ($12). academyarts.net.

▪ William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral ($5-$75). festivalsingers.org.

▪ Central Standard and Vocal Standard, “Holiday Harmonies,” 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Folly ($20-$45). follytheater.org.

▪ Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, T-Mobile Center ($49.75-$119.75). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ “The Gift of Christmas” featuring Julian Vaughn and Adam Hawley, 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Gem ($35-$45). eventbrite.com.

▪ Fountain City Brass Band, “Fountain City Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Bell Center ($10-$20). fcbb.net.

▪ Dickens Carolers in Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Chestnut Fine Arts Center ($29-$32). chestnutfinearts.com.

▪ Kansas City Theatre Pipe Organ, “Holiday Follies,” 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Music Hall (free). kctpo.org.

▪ “Home for the Holidays” with Calvin Arsenia and Ezgi Karakus, 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Second Presbyterian Church ($15-$30). eventbrite.com.

▪ Girl Named Tom, “One More Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 ($50-$60), Folly. follytheater.org.

▪ Spire Chamber Ensemble, “Handel’s Messiah,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Kauffman Center ($25-$50). spirechamberensemble.org.

▪ Te Deum Chamber Choir, “Lessons & Carols for Today,” with poet Natasha Ria El-Scari, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Village Presbyterian Church ($20-$25). te-deum.org.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to the T-Mobile Center for “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” with two shows Dec. 16.

More entertainment

▪ Paola native and veteran touring comic James Johann will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16 ($18-$33). thecomedyclubkc.com.

▪ First Act East will present the comedy “Harvey” at the Frantze Family Black Box Theatre at Avila University, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m. Dec. 17 ($12-$17.50). firstactkc.org.

▪ As part of concurrent ceremonies nationwide, Wreaths Across America volunteers will honor veterans with a wreath-laying at the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s courtyard, 11 a.m. Dec. 16 (free). theworldwar.org.

More music

▪ The Menzingers, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Liberty Hall ($34-$50). libertyhall.net.

▪ Jackyl Family Reunion with Shaker and DMC, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, Uptown ($29.89). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Knuckleheads (sold out). knuckleheadskc.com.